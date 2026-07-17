Re-NEET UG 2026 Result OUT: Direct Link to Download NTA NEET Toppers List at neet.nta.nic.in, Answer Key

NEET UG 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 result on July 16, 2026. Students who appeared for the medical entrance test can now download their NEET UG result from the official website neet.nta.nic.in. 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified the exam and can now get admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH, and allied courses. Among the top 138 rank holders, Maharashtra recorded the highest representation with 22 candidates, followed by Rajasthan (18) and Punjab (11). Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh had nine candidates each, while Gujarat and Delhi contributed eight candidates each.

NEET UG Result 2026: 11.21 Lakh Candidates Qualify

The NTA had released the final answer key for NEET (UG) 2026 ahead of announcing the results.

In a statement, the NTA said, “11.21 lakh candidates qualify; Results declared in time for counselling and Medical College Admissions; Toppers from almost all States and Union Territories; More than 58 per cent of qualified candidates are women; Examination conducted in 13 languages.”

According to NTA, nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which was held on June 21 at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

The examination was held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Assamese, and Urdu.

Direct Link to Download NEET UG Result 2026 Final Answer Key: Click Here

NEET UG Topper List

Uplakshya Goyal from Rajasthan secured AIR 3 with a percentile of 99.99985, while Ayush Bhalotia of Bihar claimed AIR 4.

Kudale Shravani Krishna from Maharashtra emerged as the highest-ranked female candidate, securing AIR 5, followed by Riya Ranjan of Bihar at AIR 6.

There are a total of 138 candidates who scored above 690 marks and 19 candidates scored more than 700 marks.

How to Download NEET UG Result 2026?



Candidates can now download their results through the official website of NTA by following the steps mentioned below:



Visit neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on NEET 2026 Result.

Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin.

Click on Submit.

Your NEET UG 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and print the scorecard for future use.

Direct Link to Download NEET UG Result 2026: Click Here

NEET UG 2026 Counselling Round

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will schedule counselling sessions for the 15 per cent All India Quota seats in Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS).

Candidates are advised to check NTA’s official website for the latest updates on the counselling round. Meanwhile, the agency also warned the students to stay away from fake calls, messages, or websites that offer admission, seat blocking, or an increase in score in exchange for money.

Also Read: Re NEET UG 2026 Result Out At neet.nta.nic.in: Aryan Gupta Tops, 19 Candidates Score Above 700