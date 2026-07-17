LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > Re-NEET UG 2026 Result OUT: Direct Link to Download NTA NEET Toppers List at neet.nta.nic.in, Answer Key

Re-NEET UG 2026 Result OUT: Direct Link to Download NTA NEET Toppers List at neet.nta.nic.in, Answer Key

The NTA has declared the NEET UG 2026 result at neet.nta.nic.in. Over 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified the medical entrance exam. Students can now download their scorecards and prepare for the upcoming MCC counselling process for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and allied courses.

Direct Link to Download NTA NEET Toppers List at neet.nta.nic.in. Photo: Official Website
Direct Link to Download NTA NEET Toppers List at neet.nta.nic.in. Photo: Official Website

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 07:55 IST

NEET UG 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 result on July 16, 2026. Students who appeared for the medical entrance test can now download their NEET UG result from the official website neet.nta.nic.in. 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified the exam and can now get admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH, and allied courses. Among the top 138 rank holders, Maharashtra recorded the highest representation with 22 candidates, followed by Rajasthan (18) and Punjab (11). Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh had nine candidates each, while Gujarat and Delhi contributed eight candidates each. 

NEET UG Result 2026: 11.21 Lakh Candidates Qualify

The NTA had released the final answer key for NEET (UG) 2026 ahead of announcing the results.

You Might Be Interested In

In a statement, the NTA said, “11.21 lakh candidates qualify; Results declared in time for counselling and Medical College Admissions; Toppers from almost all States and Union Territories; More than 58 per cent of qualified candidates are women; Examination conducted in 13 languages.”

According to NTA, nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which was held on June 21 at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. 

The examination was held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Assamese, and Urdu. 

Direct Link to Download NEET UG Result 2026 Final Answer Key: Click Here

NEET UG Topper List 

Uplakshya Goyal from Rajasthan secured AIR 3 with a percentile of 99.99985, while Ayush Bhalotia of Bihar claimed AIR 4. 

Kudale Shravani Krishna from Maharashtra emerged as the highest-ranked female candidate, securing AIR 5, followed by Riya Ranjan of Bihar at AIR 6. 

There are a total of 138 candidates who scored above 690 marks and 19 candidates scored more than 700 marks. 

How to Download NEET UG Result 2026? 

Candidates can now download their results through the official website of NTA by following the steps mentioned below: 

  •  Visit neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET 2026 Result.
  • Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin.
  • Click on Submit.
  • Your NEET UG 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.
  • Download and print the scorecard for future use.

Direct Link to Download NEET UG Result 2026: Click Here 

NEET UG 2026 Counselling Round 

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will schedule counselling sessions for the 15 per cent All India Quota seats in Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS). 

Candidates are advised to check NTA’s official website for the latest updates on the counselling round. Meanwhile, the agency also warned the students to stay away from fake calls, messages, or websites that offer admission, seat blocking, or an increase in score in exchange for money.

Also Read: Re NEET UG 2026 Result Out At neet.nta.nic.in: Aryan Gupta Tops, 19 Candidates Score Above 700 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Re-NEET UG 2026 Result OUT: Direct Link to Download NTA NEET Toppers List at neet.nta.nic.in, Answer Key
Tags: education newsneet ug

RELATED News

NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Result Out For 829 Courses: Check How To Download Scorecard

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 On July 17: Check DHSE Class 11 Scorecard At results.hse.kerala.gov.in

AIBE 21 Result 2026 Out Today At allindiabarexamination.com: Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage, Toppers List & More

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Out Soon: Know How To Download DHSE Class 11 Scorecard

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Date: Download Response Sheet PDF At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

LATEST NEWS

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Joe Root’s Measured 99* Sets Up Series-Decider At Lord’s Despite Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Fifties

Explained: How Red Sea Route Shutdown Impacts India’s Economy

Celina Jaitly Says Trauma ‘Broke’ Her, Not Made Her Strong; Pens Emotional Note While Missing Her Sons

Lamine Yamal To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Against Argentina? Speculation Mounts After Wonderkid Got Spotted Wearing A Bandage In Training Session

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Sells Tickets Up to Rs 3,400 in India, Eyes Bigger Opening Than Oppenheimer

Panic Or Betrayal? Couple Arrives To End Lives; Man Jumps First, Girlfriend Backs Out And Flees

Lock Upp Season 2 Promo Hints At Major Eviction: Is It Harshad Chopda Or Yogesh Rawat?

One Dead, 3 Injured After A Construction Crane Collapses In Mumbai; Rescue Operations Underway

How A Bengaluru Thief Stole Women’s Undergarments, Wore Them, and Return The Next Day; Arrested

Who Is Rachit Singh? Actor Finally Breaks Silence On Wedding Rumours With Huma Qureshi

Re-NEET UG 2026 Result OUT: Direct Link to Download NTA NEET Toppers List at neet.nta.nic.in, Answer Key

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Re-NEET UG 2026 Result OUT: Direct Link to Download NTA NEET Toppers List at neet.nta.nic.in, Answer Key

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Re-NEET UG 2026 Result OUT: Direct Link to Download NTA NEET Toppers List at neet.nta.nic.in, Answer Key
Re-NEET UG 2026 Result OUT: Direct Link to Download NTA NEET Toppers List at neet.nta.nic.in, Answer Key
Re-NEET UG 2026 Result OUT: Direct Link to Download NTA NEET Toppers List at neet.nta.nic.in, Answer Key
Re-NEET UG 2026 Result OUT: Direct Link to Download NTA NEET Toppers List at neet.nta.nic.in, Answer Key

QUICK LINKS