Re NEET UG 2026 Result Soon: Check the Expected Result Date, OMR Sheet & Final Answer Key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the re NEET UG 2026 result by July 20, 2026. Once the result is announced, candidates can visit the official website and download the NEET scorecard for the re-examination. Before the results, the NTA will release the OMR response sheets and the final answer key at neet.nta.nic.in. Based on media reports, the NEET UG 2026 OMR response sheet for re-test will be released by July 5, followed by the final answer key by July 10. The NEET UG re-exam result is expected to be announced by July 20, while the counselling process is likely to begin towards the end of July or in early August.

How to Check Re NEET 2026 Result?

Candidates can follow the given below steps to download the results.

• Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

• Click on the Re NEET 2026 Result link.

• Enter the application number, password and security PIN.

• Click on Submit.

• The scorecard will appear on the screen.

• Download and save the scorecard for future use.

Details Mentioned in the Re NEET 2026 Scorecard?

• Candidate’s name

• Roll number

• Application number

• Personal details

• Subject wise percentile

• Total marks obtained

• Qualifying status

• All India Rank (AIR)

• AIQ Rank

• NEET cutoff score

How to Download Re NEET UG 2026 OMR Sheet?

Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET 2026 OMR Sheet link.

Log in using your application number and password.

The NEET OMR sheet 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and save the OMR response sheet PDF.

Also Read: After Ayodhya Row, Badrinath Dham Faces Donation Theft Allegations; BKTC Orders Probe