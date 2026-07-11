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Home > Education News > Re NEET UG Result 2026: Will NTA Declare Results By July 20? Check How To Download Scorecard

Re NEET UG Result 2026: Will NTA Declare Results By July 20? Check How To Download Scorecard

The NEET UG 2026 scorecard contains the details such as candidate’s marks, All India Rank (AIR), qualifying status, percentile, category rank, and other important information.

Re NEET UG Result 2026: Will NTA Declare Results By July 20? Check How To Download Scorecard

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 20:06 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Re-NEET UG Result 2026 on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Sources claimed that the results are expected by July 20. Once released, candidates can check and download their scorecards online using their application credentials. The NEET UG 2026 scorecard contains the details such as candidate’s marks, All India Rank (AIR), qualifying status, percentile, category rank, and other important information.

How to Check Re NEET Result 2026?

Candidates can follow below given steps to check result:

You Might Be Interested In

•    Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
•    Click on the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Result link.
•    Open the NEET 2026 result PDF.
•    Download and save the PDF for future reference

Documents Required to Check Re NEET UG Result 2026

Candidates should keep the following details ready before checking resulyts:

  • Application Number

  • Password or Date of Birth

  • Registered Mobile Number

  • Registered Email ID

Details Mentioned in NEET UG 2026 Result 

The scorecard of NEET re test will include:

•    Candidate’s name
•    Roll number
•    Application number
•    Personal details
•    Subject-wise percentile
•    Total marks obtained
•    Qualifying status
•    All India Rank (AIR)
•    AIQ Rank
•    NEET cutoff score

What After NEET Re Test Result 2026?

Soon after the declaration of results, candidates will be required to participate in the counselling process. Once the schedule is out, registration process including payment of registration fee, submission of mandatory details and documents, choice filling and reporting to the allotted colleges will be done. The NEET counselling 2026 is conducted by MCC for 15% All India seats. While 85% state quota seats are filled through state counselling authorities. 

Also Read: Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Turns Good Samaritan, Rushes Injured Woman To Hospital In Panchkula

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Re NEET UG Result 2026: Will NTA Declare Results By July 20? Check How To Download Scorecard
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Re NEET UG Result 2026: Will NTA Declare Results By July 20? Check How To Download Scorecard
Re NEET UG Result 2026: Will NTA Declare Results By July 20? Check How To Download Scorecard
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