RGPV Diploma Result 2026 Released, Know How To Check And Apply For Revaluation

The Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) has declared the Diploma Result 2026 of 2-year, 3-year and 4-year diploma courses.

Students who appeared for diploma engineering and pharmacy examinations in December 2025 can now check their RGPV Diploma Result 2026 online at the official website.

The result for 2-year, 3-year and 4-year diploma courses have been declared in online mode

When was RGPV Diploma Result 2026 declared

RGPV has declared the result of the diploma examinations in December 2025. The RGPV Diploma Result 2026 is now available online for the candidates to check the results.

The evaluation of the exams is completed, and the result is made available for download.

Where to check RGPV Diploma Result 2026 online

Students can check the RGPV Diploma Result 2026 online at the official website, rgpvdiploma.in. The result of various diploma programmes is declared by RGPV on a course-wise basis.

The result can be checked with the roll number or enrolment of the candidate.

How to download RGPV Diploma Result 2026

To check the result, students have to visit the official website and click on the Students tab. On clicking the result link, the students have to select the course and enter the enrolment or roll number.

After submitting, the result will be displayed on the screen. Aspirants should download the PDF and save it for future reference.

What details are mentioned in RGPV Diploma scorecard

The result of the RGPV Diploma Programme will contain all the following details: Student name, roll number, course name, semester, subject-wise marks and overall status.

The candidates are advised to verify all the details carefully and report any malformation to the authorities of the university.

What is the last date for RGPV Diploma revaluation 2026

RGPV has also opened the window for revaluation for those students who are not satisfied with their marks.

Students can apply for revaluation till 15th April 2026. This is a chance to apply to recheck answer sheets.

Who can apply for RGPV Diploma revaluation

Any student who believes that his/her marks do not reflect their performance can apply for revaluation.

The revaluation application is expected to be completed online on the official portal. Students must submit their application before the deadline.

What should students do after checking RGPV Diploma Result 2026

After downloading the result, students should keep a physical copy for future reference. Those who are satisfied with the marks can now be assured of their future academic and career plans.

Those who think of revaluation should apply for it as soon as possible. Now that the results have been announced, students should watch out for further academic notifications.

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