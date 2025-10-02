LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > Education > RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check RPSC Notification PDF, Vacancy, Eligibilty Criteria & More

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check RPSC Notification PDF, Vacancy, Eligibilty Criteria & More

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam Date OUT: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has recently released the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam Date 2025. Candidates can now check the exam date for the recruitment of school Lecturer & Coach posts through the official website www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC released RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam Date 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
RPSC released RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam Date 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 2, 2025 01:22:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check RPSC Notification PDF, Vacancy, Eligibilty Criteria & More

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam Date OUT: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has recently released the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam Date 2025. Candidates can now check the exam date for the recruitment of school Lecturer & Coach posts through the official website www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam Date 2025 

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam is going to be held from 31st May to 16 June 2026 in offline mode. The RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. The RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam 2025 Admit Card will be released 10 days prior to the exam, which includes important details like exam name, exam date, exam timing, examination centre, and more. 

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Notification 2025 

Candidates must download the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Notification 2025 PDF, that includes the detailed information such as registration process, eligibility criteria, selection process, and more. 

Direct Link to Download RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Notification 2025 PDF: Click Here

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: Overview 

Particulars  Overview 
Organisation  Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
Post  School Lecturer (1st Grade Teacher)
Vacancies  3225
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam Date  31st May to 16th June 2026
Eligibility Criteria  Post Graduate Degree in Concerned Subjects
Age Limit 21 to 40 years
Selection Process

Written Exam 

Document Verification
Official Website

www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in 

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: Important Dates 

Candidates can check the important dates for the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Examination 2025. 

  • Notification Date : 17 July 2025

  • Application Start : 14 August 2025

  • Last Date Apply Online : 12 September 2025

  • Fee Payment Date : 12 September 2025

  • Correction Date : As Per Schedule

  • RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Admit Card : May 2026 

  • Exam Date : 31st May 2026 to 16th June 2026

  • Result Date : Notify Later

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria 

  • Candidates must have a postgraduate degree in the concerned subject from a recognized university with at least a second division. 
  • Candidate must secure a degree/diploma in education (B.Ed./Shiksha Shastri) recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). 
  • The minimum age limit of the candidate should be 21 years.
  • The maximum age limit of the candidates should be 40 years. 

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2025: Vacancy 

RPSC aims to fill 3225 vacancies for School Lecturer for 1st Grade teachers. 