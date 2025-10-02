RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check RPSC Notification PDF, Vacancy, Eligibilty Criteria & More

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam Date OUT: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has recently released the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam Date 2025. Candidates can now check the exam date for the recruitment of school Lecturer & Coach posts through the official website www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam Date 2025

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam is going to be held from 31st May to 16 June 2026 in offline mode. The RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. The RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam 2025 Admit Card will be released 10 days prior to the exam, which includes important details like exam name, exam date, exam timing, examination centre, and more.

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Notification 2025

Candidates must download the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Notification 2025 PDF, that includes the detailed information such as registration process, eligibility criteria, selection process, and more.

Direct Link to Download RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Notification 2025 PDF: Click Here

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: Overview

Particulars Overview Organisation Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Post School Lecturer (1st Grade Teacher) Vacancies 3225 RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam Date 31st May to 16th June 2026 Eligibility Criteria Post Graduate Degree in Concerned Subjects Age Limit 21 to 40 years Selection Process Written Exam Document Verification Official Website www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates for the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Examination 2025.

Notification Date : 17 July 2025

Application Start : 14 August 2025

Last Date Apply Online : 12 September 2025

Fee Payment Date : 12 September 2025

Correction Date : As Per Schedule

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Admit Card : May 2026

Exam Date : 31st May 2026 to 16th June 2026

Result Date : Notify Later

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a postgraduate degree in the concerned subject from a recognized university with at least a second division.

Candidate must secure a degree/diploma in education ( B.Ed ./Shiksha Shastri) recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

The minimum age limit of the candidate should be 21 years.

The maximum age limit of the candidates should be 40 years.

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2025: Vacancy

RPSC aims to fill 3225 vacancies for School Lecturer for 1st Grade teachers.