RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam City Slip 2026 OUT; Check Steps To Download

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam city intimation slip on its official website. Candidates who have submitted their application forms for the exam can check their allotted exam city by entering their application number and date of birth on Rajasthan recruitment portal. The RPSC Grade 2 examination will be held from July 12 to July 18, 2026.

City Intimation Slip of RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2026: How to Download

Candidates need to follow the given below steps to download the city intimation slip of RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher recruitment 2026.



Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Senior Teacher (Grade 2) Exam City Slip 2026 link.

Log in using the application number and date of birth.

The RPSC 2nd Grade allotted examination city will appear on the screen.

Download and save the intimation slip for future reference.

Check the details displayed on the slip and make their travel arrangements well before the exam date

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2026

Soon after the release of exam intimation slip, the authority will release the admit card of RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher recruitment 2026. Candidates will be required to use their application number and date of birth to download the admit card. The city intimation slip of RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam is not an admit card. To appear and have a smooth entry at the exam date, candidates must take their admit cards to the exam centre.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2026

The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher recruitment 2026 involves three stages. Candidates will be required to appear in the written test which is scheduled for July 12 to 18. Candidates who qualify the examination will be called for the document verification. The qualified candidates who complete the document verification successfully will have to undergo medical examination. Later, the authority releases the final merit list for the selected candidates.