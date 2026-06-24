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Home > Education News > RPSC SI Result 2026 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Download Rajasthan Police SI and Platoon Commander Scorecards Here

RPSC SI Result 2026 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Download Rajasthan Police SI and Platoon Commander Scorecards Here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published scorecards for the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander (INS) Recruitment Exam 2026.

RPSC SI Result 2026
RPSC SI Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 11:21 IST

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published scorecards for the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander (INS) Recruitment Exam 2026. The candidates who appeared for the written exam can check their marks on the official RPSC website.

This step is a vital step in the recruitment process, and it will enable the candidates to check their performance in the written exam before they appear for the subsequent phases of the recruitment process. Recruitment for filling sub-inspector and platoon commander positions is going on in the Rajasthan police. Those candidates who qualify in the written exam will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for getting shortlisted in the subsequent process of the recruitment.

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How to check RPSC SI 2026 Result

The candidates can download their scorecard from the official RPSC website by searching the marks link under News and Events. The candidates can use the marks card link by the census roll number and other credentials for signing in and seeing the result. The scorecard will give the result of marks scored by the applicant in each subject and the overall score they secured in the written exam. The candidates should save and keep a copy of the scorecard for future reference.

What details are mentioned in the RPSC SI scorecard

The scorecard brings out crucial details related to the candidate’s performance in the written exam. It displays subject-wise marks, total marks, roll number, and other important examination-related particulars.

The detailed marks statement appears as a clear strategy for the candidates to gather an idea about the areas in which they may be strong and the areas in which improvement is required before the next recruitment stages. Candidates are urged to verify all the details on the scorecard carefully, and if there are any discrepancies, they should immediately contact the commission.

What’s Next After the RPSC SI Result 2026

The announcement of the written exam result is just the first of many recruitment stages. All candidates who qualify will be called for PET and PST rounds.

The physical tests are critical because they check a candidate’s fitness and suitability for service in the police force. Performance in the next stages will also impact the eligibility factor for the next rounds. Candidates who are shortlisted for the interview after PET and PST rounds will have to go for a medical examination and then for document verification.

What Is the Rajasthan Police SI Selection Process

The Rajasthan Police SI recruitment process goes under multiple phases. Candidates first need to clear the written examination. Qualified candidates then have to attend PET and PST.

Candidates selected for physical tests will be called for their interviews. In the final stages, verification of personal as well as educational documents is followed by a medical examination for the appointment. Only candidates who were selected are eligible for final appointment as sub-inspectors or platoon commanders in the Rajasthan Police.

Why is the Scorecard Important for Candidates

Apart from indicating the eligibility status of the candidates, the scorecard provides information about the performance as well. Candidates can sort themselves out by comparing the scores with other candidates and preparing for forthcoming phases. With the RPSC SI result 2026 released, the candidates can commence physical test preparation while the commission is said to announce the schedule of PET and PST. 

Also Read: Punjab Police Hall Ticket 2026 Out for Phase 1 CBT Exam; Check Direct Download Link and Exam Schedule

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RPSC SI Result 2026 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Download Rajasthan Police SI and Platoon Commander Scorecards Here
Tags: Rajasthan Police SI Selection ProcessRPSC SIRPSC SI Result 2026RPSC SI scorecard

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RPSC SI Result 2026 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Download Rajasthan Police SI and Platoon Commander Scorecards Here
RPSC SI Result 2026 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Download Rajasthan Police SI and Platoon Commander Scorecards Here
RPSC SI Result 2026 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Download Rajasthan Police SI and Platoon Commander Scorecards Here
RPSC SI Result 2026 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Download Rajasthan Police SI and Platoon Commander Scorecards Here

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