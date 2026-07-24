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Home > Education News > RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Soon for 10,970 at rrbapply.gov.in, Exam on July 28 | Check Latest Updates

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Soon for 10,970 at rrbapply.gov.in, Exam on July 28 | Check Latest Updates

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released on July 24 for candidates who qualified in CBT 1. Here's how to download the hall ticket, exam timings, shift details and other important information.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Soon. Photo: Official Website
RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Soon. Photo: Official Website

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 14:09 IST

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to conduct the RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2026 on July 28, 2026. The RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 is likely to be released today, July 24. Those who cleared the CBT 1 exam can go through the next steps in the same process. The RRB ALP CBT 2 admit card will show key details for candidates like the exam centre, shift timing, and also exam day rules. Applicants can download their admit cards from the official RRB website or from their regional RRB websites. For the login portal, candidates have to enter their registration number, password, and date of birth. This admit card is a must-have document, and it should be taken to the exam centre without fail.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Overview 

Particulars

You Might Be Interested In

Details

Admit Card Release Date

July 24, 2026

RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam Date

July 28, 2026

Mode of Admit Card

Online

Details Required to Download

Registration Number and Password or Date of Birth

Mode of Exam

Online (Computer-Based Test)

Candidates Qualified for CBT 2

1,58,705

Exam Duration

90 minutes (1.5 hours)

Number of Shifts

2

Official Website

rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

Direct Link to Download RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card: Click Here 

What Are the Shift Timings of RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam

According to the official website, students who are appearing for RRB ALP CBT 2 exam will have 2 shift on July 28, 2026. The total duration of the exam will be 2.5 hours. 

Shift

Reporting Time

Gate Closing Time

Exam Starts

Exam Ends

Shift 1

7:30 AM

8:30 AM

9:30 AM

12:00 PM (Noon)

Shift 2

12:30 PM

1:30 PM

2:30 PM

5:00 PM

How to Download RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 

Students must have username or registration number, password or date of birth to login into the portal. 

  • Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) region where you submitted your application.
  • On the homepage, click on the “CEN 1/2025 – Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) CBT 2 Admit Card” link.
  • You will be taken to the login page.
  • Enter your registration number and password or date of birth.
  • Click on the “Login” or “Submit” button.
  • Your RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and save it to your device.
  • Take a printout of the admit card. It is recommended to keep more than one copy for future use.

Also Read: UGC NET 2026 June Answer Key: Know How To Download Provisional Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in 

 
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RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Soon for 10,970 at rrbapply.gov.in, Exam on July 28 | Check Latest Updates
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RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Soon for 10,970 at rrbapply.gov.in, Exam on July 28 | Check Latest Updates

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Soon for 10,970 at rrbapply.gov.in, Exam on July 28 | Check Latest Updates

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RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Soon for 10,970 at rrbapply.gov.in, Exam on July 28 | Check Latest Updates
RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Soon for 10,970 at rrbapply.gov.in, Exam on July 28 | Check Latest Updates
RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Soon for 10,970 at rrbapply.gov.in, Exam on July 28 | Check Latest Updates
RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Soon for 10,970 at rrbapply.gov.in, Exam on July 28 | Check Latest Updates

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