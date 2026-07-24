RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Soon for 10,970 at rrbapply.gov.in, Exam on July 28 | Check Latest Updates

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to conduct the RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2026 on July 28, 2026. The RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 is likely to be released today, July 24. Those who cleared the CBT 1 exam can go through the next steps in the same process. The RRB ALP CBT 2 admit card will show key details for candidates like the exam centre, shift timing, and also exam day rules. Applicants can download their admit cards from the official RRB website or from their regional RRB websites. For the login portal, candidates have to enter their registration number, password, and date of birth. This admit card is a must-have document, and it should be taken to the exam centre without fail.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Overview

Direct Link to Download RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card: Click Here

What Are the Shift Timings of RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam

According to the official website, students who are appearing for RRB ALP CBT 2 exam will have 2 shift on July 28, 2026. The total duration of the exam will be 2.5 hours.

Shift Reporting Time Gate Closing Time Exam Starts Exam Ends Shift 1 7:30 AM 8:30 AM 9:30 AM 12:00 PM (Noon) Shift 2 12:30 PM 1:30 PM 2:30 PM 5:00 PM

How to Download RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card

Students must have username or registration number, password or date of birth to login into the portal.

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) region where you submitted your application.

On the homepage, click on the “CEN 1/2025 – Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) CBT 2 Admit Card” link.

You will be taken to the login page.

Enter your registration number and password or date of birth .

Click on the “Login” or “Submit” button.

Your RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and save it to your device.

Take a printout of the admit card. It is recommended to keep more than one copy for future use.

Also Read: UGC NET 2026 June Answer Key: Know How To Download Provisional Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in