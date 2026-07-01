RRB Group D Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecard PDFs at rrbcdg.gov.in, Cut Offs, Selection Process

RRB Group D Result 2026 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has finally released the RRB Group D Result 2026 along with cutoff list and merit list PDFs on July 1. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the result can now check the RRB result on their official website rrbcdg.gov.in. This result is released for candidates who appeared in the CBT exam for 32,438 Level 1 vacancies for posts including Pointsman, Track Maintainer, Assistant Loco Shed, Assistant TL & AC.

How to Download RRB Group D Result 2026?



Visit the official RRB website: rrbcdg.gov.in . On the homepage, click on the “Result” section. Find and click on the “RRB Group D Result 2026” link. The result PDF will open on your screen. Check your roll number in the PDF and download the file. Take a printout of the result for future reference.

Direct Link to Download RRB Group D Result 2026 Click Here

RRB Group D CBT Cut Offs 2026 (Category Wise)

The minimum qualifying marks for the RRB Group D exam are 40% for UR/EWS candidates, 30% for OBC and SC candidates, and 25–30% for ST candidates, subject to the cut-off decided by each RRB zone.

RRB Region UR SC ST OBC EWS RRB Bhubaneswar 76.68 67.15 58.18 75.43 69.81 RRB Prayagraj 78.12 72.40 66.65 77.31 74.14 RRB Chennai 78.00 70.63 63.00 76.65 71.11 RRB Ahmedabad 72.16 66.06 62.13 71.14 67.66

RRB Group D Result 2026 : Slection Process

Candidates who qualify in the CBT will move to the following stages:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) — Qualifying in nature; candidates must complete running and other physical tasks within a stipulated time. Separate standards apply for male and female candidates, and PET marks are not added to the final merit.

Document Verification (DV) — Shortlisted candidates must submit original certificates, identity proof, and category certificates.

Medical Examination — Candidates must meet the prescribed medical and visual acuity standards for the post applied for.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh TGT Result 2026 Declared At upessc.up.gov.in: Download Scorecard PDF, Check Selection Status & More