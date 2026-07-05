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Home > Education News > RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026: Exam City Intimation Released; Exam From July 14

RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026: Exam City Intimation Released; Exam From July 14

Through the RRB exam city slip, candidates can make their travel arrangements accordingly after checking the exam city for the recruitment exam.

RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026: Exam City Intimation Released; Exam From July 14

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-07-05 15:07 IST

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB exam city intimation slip for the Ministerial and Isolated Category recruitment exam. Candidates need to visit the official RRB recruitment website and enter the login credentials to check and download the city allotment slip of RRB MInisterial Recruitment 2026.  The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on July 14 and 15, 2026.

Steps to Download Exam City Slip of RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026

Candidates need to visit the official website and follow the given below steps.

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  • Visit the official website

  • Click on the RRB Ministerial Recruitment Exam City Slip 2026

  • Login using the credentials 

  • The allotment slip will appear on the screen

  • Save and download the slip for future reference 

RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026: Exam City Slip Released

The city intimation slip of RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026 has been released at its official website. Candidates must download the city exam slip before the admit card download date. The allotment slip contains details of the allotted city where the exam centre is located. Through the RRB exam city slip, candidates can make their travel arrangements accordingly after checking the exam city for the recruitment exam. 

RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026 

According to official notification, a total of 311 posts are available in different categories in the RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026. 

  • Junior Translator (Hindi): 202 posts

  • Lab Assistant Grade III: 39 posts

  • Staff and Welfare Inspector: 24 posts

  • Chief Law Assistant: 22 posts

  • Senior Publicity Inspector: 15 posts

  • Public Prosecutor: 7 posts

  • Scientific Assistant (Training): 2 posts

Also Read: RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam City Slip 2026 OUT; Check Steps To Download

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RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026: Exam City Intimation Released; Exam From July 14
Tags: City intimation slip of RRB Ministerial RecruitmentExam allotment slip of RRB MInisterial Recruitment 2026RRB Ministerial RecruitmentRRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026

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RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026: Exam City Intimation Released; Exam From July 14
RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026: Exam City Intimation Released; Exam From July 14
RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026: Exam City Intimation Released; Exam From July 14
RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026: Exam City Intimation Released; Exam From July 14

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