RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026: Exam City Intimation Released; Exam From July 14

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB exam city intimation slip for the Ministerial and Isolated Category recruitment exam. Candidates need to visit the official RRB recruitment website and enter the login credentials to check and download the city allotment slip of RRB MInisterial Recruitment 2026. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on July 14 and 15, 2026.

Steps to Download Exam City Slip of RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026

Candidates need to visit the official website and follow the given below steps.

Visit the official website

Click on the RRB Ministerial Recruitment Exam City Slip 2026

Login using the credentials

The allotment slip will appear on the screen

Save and download the slip for future reference

RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026: Exam City Slip Released

The city intimation slip of RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026 has been released at its official website. Candidates must download the city exam slip before the admit card download date. The allotment slip contains details of the allotted city where the exam centre is located. Through the RRB exam city slip, candidates can make their travel arrangements accordingly after checking the exam city for the recruitment exam.

RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026

According to official notification, a total of 311 posts are available in different categories in the RRB Ministerial Recruitment 2026.

Junior Translator (Hindi): 202 posts

Lab Assistant Grade III: 39 posts

Staff and Welfare Inspector: 24 posts

Chief Law Assistant: 22 posts

Senior Publicity Inspector: 15 posts

Public Prosecutor: 7 posts

Scientific Assistant (Training): 2 posts

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