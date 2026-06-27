RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon: Check CBT 1 Response Sheet, Objection Process and Latest Updates

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the answer key of the Railway Recruitment Board National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) CBT-1 examination 2026 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exam conducted under CEN 07/2025 Notification will be able to download the answer key, response sheet and question paper from the official RRB websites once the link is activated.

Using the provisional answer key, candidates can compare their recorded responses with the answers released by the board and may estimate their probable scores before the result is announced.

When will the RRB NTPC UG answer key be released

The answer key for the Railway Recruitment Board National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) CBT-1 Examination is expected to be released on 27th June, the railway recruitment boards have not formally confirmed this date. Along with the answer key candidates will also be able to view the response sheet and question paper using their login credentials.

Candidates are advised to keep frequently visiting the official regional RRB website to get latest information regarding the answer key release and objection window.

How to check RRB NTPC UG answer key 2026

Once the answer key is released, candidates can follow these steps:

Go to the official RRB website.

Click on RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Answer Key 2026 under CEN 07/2025

Login with Registration Number and Password or Date of Birth

See Provisional Answer Key of RRB NTPC 2026, Response Sheet and Question Paper

Download and save for future reference

Candidates must compare each response with the provisional answer key before filing an objection on those answers.

How to file Objections to Answer Key

If any mismatch exists in the provisional answer key, candidates may file objections on the online portal till the expiry of the deadline specified by the authority.

To lodge objection, a candidate needs to specify only the question they are not satisfied with, upload supporting documents if required, and make payment of an objection fee of Rs. 50 per question, capturing applicable bank charges.

As per the tentative schedule, the objection window may open till July 5, 2026, 11.55 pm. In case of acceptance after the appeal is reviewed, an amount of the objection fee for that question, after deduction of applicable bank charges, shall be credited to the same payment account.

What is RRB NTPC UG recruitment process

The recruitment is being carried out as per Notification CEN 07/2025 for filling 3,058 vacancies in Indian Railways at the undergraduate level in different posts under NTPC. The previous Standard Class 12 was the requirement for candidates seeking a vacancy in any of these posts, whereas the age limit was 18 to 30 years as of January 2026, with relaxation for categories as per need.

The CBT-1 examination consists of 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning tests were included in the paper. Candidates get 90 minutes to complete the examination. Negatives will be subtracted by one-third of the mark for every incorrect response.

We urge candidates to check the answer key and make any objections only if they have some evidence; the final answer key will be prepared after satisfactorily addressing all eligible objections.

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