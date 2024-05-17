Rutgers Study Says Infertility Patients At A Higher Risk Of Heart Diseases Postpartum

A recent study by Rutgers Health experts has disclosed that patients that are undergoing infertility treatment are at a higher risk of heart problems. It asserts that these patients face a significantly higher risk of hospitalization due to heart disease in the year that is followed after their delivery as compared to those who conceived naturally. The study analyzed over 31 million hospital records and found that infertility patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized for heart-related issues and hypertension within a year of giving birth.

“Postpartum checkups are necessary for all patients, but this study indicates they are particularly important for patients who undergo infertility treatment to achieve a conception,” said Rei Yamada, an obstetrics and gynecology resident at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and the study’s lead author.

The findings of this study, according to the reseach, reiterate the significance of early postpartum care. The current standards of care have always been suggestive of an initial postpartum checkup atleast three weeks after delivery, however, very few health systems have adopted these standards. A lot of people who were identified to be at an elevated risks in the study occurred were within the first month of delivery, particularly for patients who developed dangerously high blood pressure during this period.

“And these results aren’t the only ones to indicate that follow-up should occur early,” added Cande Ananth, chief of the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and the study’s senior author. “We have been involved in a series of studies over the past few years that have found serious risks of heart disease and stroke to various high-risk patient populations within those initial 30 days after delivery – risks that could be mitigated with earlier follow-up care.”

The study analyzed data from the Nationwide Readmissions Database, which includes nationally representative information on approximately 31 million hospital discharges and readmissions annually. This extensive database allowed researchers to identify specific populations and the reasons for their readmissions, focusing on data from 2010 to 2018. Among the more than 31 million patients who were discharged following delivery, 287,813 had undergone infertility treatment.

Despite the increased risk, the study’s authors noted that the overall risk remains relatively low due to the general youth of infertility treatment patients. Specifically, 550 of every 100,000 women who received infertility treatment were hospitalized with cardiovascular disease in the year after delivery, compared to 355 of every 100,000 who conceived naturally.

The exact cause of the elevated heart disease risk associated with infertility treatment remains unclear. It could be linked to the treatments themselves, the underlying medical conditions causing infertility, or other unidentified factors. “Looking forward, I’d like to see if different types of infertility treatment and, importantly, medications are associated with different risk levels,” said Yamada. “Our data gave no information about which patients had undergone which treatment. More detailed information might also provide insight into how infertility treatment impacts cardiovascular outcomes.”

As researchers continue to explore these connections, the study highlights the critical need for targeted postpartum care, especially for patients who have undergone infertility treatments. Early and thorough follow-up could significantly mitigate the heightened risks observed in these populations, ensuring better health outcomes for new mothers.

