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Home > Education News > RVUNL Rajasthan Recruitment 2026: Apply Before August 25 For 2005 Posts; Check Eligibility, Dates & Selection Process Here

RVUNL Rajasthan Recruitment 2026: Apply Before August 25 For 2005 Posts; Check Eligibility, Dates & Selection Process Here

Candidates can fill out their application form for the above mentioned posts till August 25.

RVUNL Rajasthan Recruitment 2026: Apply Before August 25 For 2005 Posts; Check Eligibility, Dates & Selection Process Here

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 16:37 IST

The Rajasthan State Power Generation Corporation Limited (RVUNL) has coomenced application process for combined recruitment of 2,005 junior engineer, junior accountant, and junior assistant/commercial assistant-II positions across five power companies in the state. Candidates can fill out their application form for the above mentioned posts till August 25. 

Rajasthan Electricity Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

For the junior engineer posts, candidates who have a BE/BTech degree in the relevant discipline can apply. For junior accountant, a BCom or equivalent degree from a recognized university is required. For the junior assistant and commercial assistant-II posts, candidates with 12th-grade or equivalent examination are eligible, along with a recognized computer proficiency certificate. The minimum age for Rajasthan power recruitment is 21 years and the maximum age is 40 years.  

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Rajasthan Electricity Recruitment 2026: How to Apply 

  • Visit the official website of Rajasthan Energy Department energy.rajasthan.gov.in .
  • Click on New Recruitment.
  • Now register with your number.
  • After registration, login and fill the application form.
  • Upload the required documents
  • Pay the application fees
  • Submit the application form and take a  printout for reference.

Application fee

 The Rajasthan Electricity application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1,000. For SC, ST, OBC, MBC, EWS, and differently-abled candidates will have to pay Rs 500. 

Rajasthan Electricity Recruitment 2026 Salary 

The salary for Junior Engineers and Junior Accountants will receive a minimum basic salary of Rs 33,800 under Pay Matrix Level 10. A fixed honorarium of Rs 27,700 per month will be paid during the probation period.  The basic salary for Junior Assistants and Commercial Assistant-II Rs 20,800 under Level 5 and a monthly honorarium of Rs 14,600 during probation.

Also Read: E20 Fuel Controversy: Bombay High Court Orders Social Media Platforms to Remove Nitin Gadkari’s Deepfake Videos

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RVUNL Rajasthan Recruitment 2026: Apply Before August 25 For 2005 Posts; Check Eligibility, Dates & Selection Process Here
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RVUNL Rajasthan Recruitment 2026: Apply Before August 25 For 2005 Posts; Check Eligibility, Dates & Selection Process Here
RVUNL Rajasthan Recruitment 2026: Apply Before August 25 For 2005 Posts; Check Eligibility, Dates & Selection Process Here
RVUNL Rajasthan Recruitment 2026: Apply Before August 25 For 2005 Posts; Check Eligibility, Dates & Selection Process Here
RVUNL Rajasthan Recruitment 2026: Apply Before August 25 For 2005 Posts; Check Eligibility, Dates & Selection Process Here

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