RVUNL Rajasthan Recruitment 2026: Apply Before August 25 For 2005 Posts; Check Eligibility, Dates & Selection Process Here

The Rajasthan State Power Generation Corporation Limited (RVUNL) has coomenced application process for combined recruitment of 2,005 junior engineer, junior accountant, and junior assistant/commercial assistant-II positions across five power companies in the state. Candidates can fill out their application form for the above mentioned posts till August 25.

Rajasthan Electricity Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

For the junior engineer posts, candidates who have a BE/BTech degree in the relevant discipline can apply. For junior accountant, a BCom or equivalent degree from a recognized university is required. For the junior assistant and commercial assistant-II posts, candidates with 12th-grade or equivalent examination are eligible, along with a recognized computer proficiency certificate. The minimum age for Rajasthan power recruitment is 21 years and the maximum age is 40 years.

Rajasthan Electricity Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Energy Department energy.rajasthan.gov.in .

Click on New Recruitment.

Now register with your number.

After registration, login and fill the application form.

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fees

Submit the application form and take a printout for reference.

Application fee

The Rajasthan Electricity application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1,000. For SC, ST, OBC, MBC, EWS, and differently-abled candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

Rajasthan Electricity Recruitment 2026 Salary

The salary for Junior Engineers and Junior Accountants will receive a minimum basic salary of Rs 33,800 under Pay Matrix Level 10. A fixed honorarium of Rs 27,700 per month will be paid during the probation period. The basic salary for Junior Assistants and Commercial Assistant-II Rs 20,800 under Level 5 and a monthly honorarium of Rs 14,600 during probation.

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