Home > Education > Sanjay Dutt Turns 66: Maanayata’s Heartfelt Tribute Calls Him ‘Protective Father’ And ‘Guiding Star’

Sanjay Dutt Turns 66: Maanayata’s Heartfelt Tribute Calls Him ‘Protective Father’ And ‘Guiding Star’

On Sanjay Dutt’s 66th birthday, wife Maanayata shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, calling him her “saiyaara” and “guiding star.” The post featured touching family moments and their late-night celebrations.

Sanjay Dutt’s 66th birthday celebrated with love and family.
Sanjay Dutt’s 66th birthday celebrated with love and family.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 29, 2025 13:31:58 IST

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his 66th birthday on Tuesday. Maanayata, wife of the ‘Agneepath’ star, termed her husband as an “amazing person” and a “protective father”. To mark the occasion, Maanayata took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt post for Sanjay, along with a video that captured their adorable family moments. Referring to the actor as her “saiyaara,” Maanayata extended her love and greetings to Sanjay Dutt.

 Maanayata’s Emotional Tribute

Maanayata Dutt penned a touching birthday tribute with the caption “Every day with you is a gift, but today we celebrate the amazing person you are. Celebrating another blessed year of strength, courage and love. You’re my rock, my best friend, a protective father, the guiding star and the love of my life…I’m so grateful for every smile, every laugh, and every moment we’ve shared. Endlessly grateful to God for “YOU” in our lives, we love you always and ever. God bless you with the best of the best blessings,” she wrote in the Instagram post.

The post featured a video that opens with a clip of the couple on their vacation, set against a backdrop of mountains and snow. It was followed by multiple pictures of Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata, as well as a few with their kids, Shahraan and Iqra. Hopping onto the ‘Saiyaara’ trend, Maanayata added the film’s title track to her post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata)



 Family Celebrations and Precious Memories in the Spotlight

Maanayata also gave a glimpse into the actor’s late-night birthday celebrations. The family were headed to a special dinner, following which they held an intimate cake-cutting ceremony.

The couple got married in 2008 after two years of dating. They first registered their marriage in Goa and then had a traditional ceremony in Mumbai. Sanjay and Maanayata are parents to twins, son Shahraan and daughter Iqra, who were born in 2010. The actor was previously married to Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996 due to a brain tumour. He has a daughter, Trishala, from the marriage.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has quite a busy slate ahead. He has Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar,’ Prabhas starrer ‘The Raja Saab’ and the Kannada film ‘KD – The Devil’ in the pipeline. 

Also Read: Inside Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh’s 30-Year Marriage: The Truth About Their Fights and Love

Tags: MaanayataSanjay DuttSanjay Dutt birthday 2025

RELATED News

How NEET‑PG is conducted & at what cost?
Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) Supplementary Result 2025 expected soon
Tamil Nadu Releases Class 12 Supplementary Exam Results 2025
UPPSC RO/ARO Exam on July 27, Namo Bharat starts early for candidates
Indian Army declares Agniveer CEE Result 2025, Check details and more

LATEST NEWS

Sanjay Dutt Turns 66: Maanayata’s Heartfelt Tribute Calls Him ‘Protective Father’ And ‘Guiding Star’
Home Minister Amit Shah Tears Into Former HM P Chidambaram’s Over Pakistan ‘Cleanchit’
How Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Plans To Drive India’s Tech Future With The Council For Future Affairs — Everything You Need To Know
Belief Amid Chaos: Manuel Ugarte Backs Ruben Amorim as United Eyes Revival
How India Confirmed the Identity Of Pahalgam Terrorists, Killed In Operation Mahadev
Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma seeks setting up of Council for Future Affairs
Tariff Tension and FPI Exit Rattle Indian Markets: What’s Dragging the Bulls? Here’s Everything You Need To Know
China Floods Kill Over 30 As Torrential Rains Slam Beijing, Hebei, More Rains Expected
Justin Bieber Drops a Beat That Could Save Lives – Here’s Why His New Viral Song Is More Than Just a Chart-Topper
Cracks in the Dressing Room: Major Shake-Up Looms for Team India After England Test Struggles
Sanjay Dutt Turns 66: Maanayata’s Heartfelt Tribute Calls Him ‘Protective Father’ And ‘Guiding Star’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sanjay Dutt Turns 66: Maanayata’s Heartfelt Tribute Calls Him ‘Protective Father’ And ‘Guiding Star’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sanjay Dutt Turns 66: Maanayata’s Heartfelt Tribute Calls Him ‘Protective Father’ And ‘Guiding Star’
Sanjay Dutt Turns 66: Maanayata’s Heartfelt Tribute Calls Him ‘Protective Father’ And ‘Guiding Star’
Sanjay Dutt Turns 66: Maanayata’s Heartfelt Tribute Calls Him ‘Protective Father’ And ‘Guiding Star’
Sanjay Dutt Turns 66: Maanayata’s Heartfelt Tribute Calls Him ‘Protective Father’ And ‘Guiding Star’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?