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Home > Education News > SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026 Released: Know How To Download Hall Ticket At ibpsreg.ibps.in

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026 Released: Know How To Download Hall Ticket At ibpsreg.ibps.in

Once the admit card is downloaded, candidates who are appearing for the exam must prepare for the exam and check the guidelines mentioned in the hall ticket.

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026 Released: Know How To Download Hall Ticket At ibpsreg.ibps.in

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 10:15 IST

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026 on its official website. Candidates who have submitted their application forms successfully can check and download the admit card document by entering the login credentials. The examination is scheduled for July 11. 

Steps to Download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026

Candidates need to follow the given below to download the SBI Apprentice hall tickets. 

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  • Visit the official SBI Careers website, ibpsreg.ibps.in.

  • Click on the SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026 link.

  • Enter credentials such as Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.

  • Click on the submit button.

  • The SBI Apprentice 2026 admit card will appear on the screen.

  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned 

Check the list of details mentioned in the hall tickets. 

  • Candidate’s name

  • Photograph

  • Roll number 

  • Registration number

  • Exam date and time 

  • Reporting time

  • Examination centre name and address

  • Category 

  • Date of birth

  • Important exam-day instructions

SBI Apprentice 2026 Admit Card: What Next?

Once the admit card is downloaded, candidates who are appearing for the exam scheduled on July 11 must prepare for the exam and check the guidelines mentioned in the hall ticket. The SBI Apprentice exam 2026 will be conducted for 7,150 apprentice vacancies. Candidates must reach the exam centre on time as per the scheduled calendar. They must carry admit cards and other important documents for the verification process.

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SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026 Released: Know How To Download Hall Ticket At ibpsreg.ibps.in
Tags: SBI Apprentice 2026 Admit CardSBI Apprentice Admit CardSBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026SBI Apprentice exam 2026

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