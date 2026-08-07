SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Check How To Apply For 1,538 Junior Associate Posts At sbi.bank.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the application form for SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) 2026 for 1,538 Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can submit their applications online from August 7 to August 27, 2026, through the official portal. Applicants will be allowed to appear for the recruitment examination only once under this recruitment drive. The selection process is conducted in two main stages which include Prelims, Mains Examination and Language Proficiency Test. Candidates who qualify in both stages are appointed as clerks/Junior Associates in SBI branches across the country.

SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2026

Candidates must fulfil the SBI Clerk eligibility criteria specified by the authority to apply for the clerk posts.

Bachelor’s degree from any recognised university.

Only Indian citizens are eligible

The minimum age limit is 20 years

The maximum age limit is 28 years

Upper age limit relaxation is available for reserved categories.

How to Fill SBI Clerk 2026 Application Form

The online application form for SBI Clerk 2026 will be held online on the official website, sbi.bank.in. Eligible candidates can apply through the website by completing the application form, uploading necessary documents and paying the required applicable fee. The last date for SBI Clerk 2026 posts is 27 August 2026.

SBI Clerk 2026 Application Fees

Candidates from General/OBC/EWS are required to pay Rs 750. While reserved candidates are exempted from paying fees.

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2026

The SBI Clerk Exam features two stages- Prelims and Mains. The prelim is a qualifying stage, whereas the mains decide the final selection of the candidate. The candidates need to be aware of the SBI Clerk Exam Pattern to understand the structure of the examination including the number of questions, marking scheme and others.

Also Read: “Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means