SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 Declared at sbi.co.in: Check Direct Link, Scorecard Download Steps Here

The results for State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) prelims have been released online at, sbi.bank.in. Candidates can now download their SBI PO marks through the SBI careers portal window. The SBI PO prelims examination was held on August 1 and August 2, 2026 across the country.

Steps to Download SBI PO prelims scorecard 2026

To download scorecard, candidates can hcekc the steps given below.

Visit the official website, sbi.bank.in

Click on SBI PO prelims scorecard PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

The SBI PO prelims scorecard PDF will be open on the screen

Download and save SBI PO prelims scorecard PDF

Take a printout copy out for future reference.

What After SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026

The qualified candidates in the SBI PO prelims exam 2026 will have to appear Mains exam. The Mains SBI PO is scheduled for September 12, 2026. The SBI PO Mains will comprise of an online objective test of 200 marks followed by Descriptive test for 30 marks.

SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026

The SBI PO prelims exam was conducted online and consisted of an objective test for 100 marks. The SBI exam duration was for 1 hour. The question paper was divided into 3 parts- English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2026

SBI PO Mains admit card can be downloaded by September 8 or 9. To download SBI PO Mains admit card, candidates have to to visit the official website – sbi.bank.in and click on SBI PO Mains hall ticket PDF link. Later use login credentials to download the SBI PO Mains hall ticket PDF.

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