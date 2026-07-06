SBI PO Recruitment: 1,500 Probationary Officer Posts Open Across India, Check Eligibility, Dates And How To Apply

India’s largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has announced a major recruitment drive to hire 1,500 probationary officers (POs). This hiring drive includes 1,446 regular vacancies and 54 backlog posts. The application process is open until July 8, and the entire selection process is likely to be completed by December 2026. SBI is aiming to expand its workforce to meet the growing customer demands across the country.

SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Eligibility and Application Details

Candidates interested in SBI PO recruitment must hold a graduation degree in any discipline and must be at least 21 years old as of April 1, 2026.

The recruitment aims to attract young professionals into the banking sector to strengthen leadership pipelines within the organisation. All interested candidates are encouraged to complete their applications before the deadline ot avoid last-minute hassle.

Beyond SBI PO Hiring: Specialist Roles and Diverse Talent

SBI is expanding its workforce beyond traditional roles with Specialist Officer recruitment. These professionals are brought in from different fields such as information technology, risk management, legal, treasury, compliance, and data analytics.

This helps the bank to strengthen digital operations and improve service efficiency. Apart from this, the State Bank of India hired 67 sportspersons in the last financial year, showing the organisation’s effort to encourage discipline and diverse talent in the workforce.

Strong Workforce Growth and Stability

According to SBI’s annual report, the company recruited 4,640 officers, 19,340 associates, and 1,653 contractual staff in 2025-26, bringing the total number of recruits to 25,633 employees, including retired officials. The bank attrition rate remained low at 0.97 per cent. The women workforce in the company makes up around 28.54%, with 24 per cent holding managerial roles, while 8.55% are in senior leadership positions. The bank spent Rs 75.87 crore on hiring, with average cost per hire at Rs 29,597, compared to Rs 40,441 in FY25.

India’s Largest Banking Employer