SBI PO Recruitment 2026 Begins for 1,500 Vacancies: Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Exam Pattern and Apply Online

The State Bank of India (SBI) has opened the application process for Probationary Officer (PO) Recruitment 2026. The banking industry major has launched 1,500 vacancies for opportunistic graduates in the country who wish to become part of one of India’s largest public sector banks.

Applicants, who are eligible for the recruitment process, can fill out their application form from the official SBI website. The online application process started on June 18, 2026, and will stay open till July 8, 2026. The SBI PO examination is considered the most popular exam for banking recruitment tests in India. Every year lakhs of candidates apply for the recruitment due to the promising career advancement prospects, leadership roles and high salary available for the post.

Who can appear for SBI PO recruitment 2026

Those who possess a graduation degree in any subject from a recognised university will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive. Those who are final year or final semester graduates will also be eligible for provisional application.

However, they will be called to prove their graduation records by submitting documents on or before September 30, 2026, if shortlisted for the interview stage. The notification also mentioned that the candidates with professional qualifications such as engineering, medicine, chartered accountancy and cost accountancy are also eligible for the recruitment process.

What is the SBI PO 2026 age limit

According to the official notification, the candidates should be 21–30 years of age as of 1st April 2026. The candidates should have been born not earlier than 2nd April 1996 and not later than 1st April 2005. Also, age relaxation policy for reserved categories will be granted as per government norms. Candidates should check the eligibility conditions before applying.

How will SBI PO selection process be conducted

The recruitment process will be conducted in three phases, namely, the preliminary examination, the main examination and the interview. The preliminary examination will have 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks and will be conducted in one hour. The candidates will be shortlisted for the main examination based on the scores in the preliminary examination. SBI has said that they will select a number of candidates ten times the number of vacancies posted in each category for the interview.

Is there negative marking in SBI PO exam

The penalty will be imposed for the wrong choice. For each wrong choice marked by the candidate, one-fourth of the marks of the question will be deducted from the total score. Negative marking will not be imposed for unattempted questions. Candidates can take a risk, but they have to be very careful while attempting the objective-type part of the examination.

What is the SBI PO application fee

The fee has been fixed at Rs 750 for the candidates of the Unreserved, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories. Candidates of Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from paying the application fee.

The bank has said that the payment will not be refunded under any circumstances. The SBI PO Recruitment 2026 will offer a fresh opportunity for candidates wanting to build a career in the banking industry. With 1500 vacancies available at the time, candidates must apply before the application deadline, as the application form may work as if there are some technical glitches at the last moment.

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