School Assembly News Headlines August 3, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Prisoner No 15528: Former MP Prajwal Revanna Assigned Prisoner Number And Other News Updates

The morning assemblies form an integral aspect of everyone’s beautiful memories when they look back at their school life. These assemblies are an important part of any school and can also turn into a knowledge sharing session only if the students take initiative to share news updates from the different spheres of society. The news updates provide important information that makes the students aware of the current affairs at a very young age. These current affairs are an important part of the education curriculum. They are also useful when the candidates are preparing for the competitive examinations.

School Assembly Headlines, August 3: International

1. Pakistan’s Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa And Punjab Hit By 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake

2. Joint Naval Drills Started By China And Russia In The Sea Of Japan

3. At Least 18 Killed In Gaza By The Israeli Fire

4. 10-Year-Old Left By The Parents At Barcelona Airport Over Passport Issue

School Assembly Headlines, August 3: National

1. Rs 2.25 Crore Loan Fraud: Fir Registered Against Mother-Son Duo, Bank Official Among Four

2. Prisoner No 15528: Former MP Prajwal Revanna Assigned Prisoner Number After Life Term For Rape

3. Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line: PM Narendra Modi To Launch Yellow Line Metro On August 10

4. Hyderabad Airport: Therapy Dog Program Introduced To Enhance Passenger Experience

School Assembly Headlines, August 3: Business

1. Former Axis MF Fund Manager Arrested Under The Anti-Money Laundering Law

2. Biswal Tradelink MD Arrested By The ED In Fake Bank Guarantee Case

3. $1.1 Trillion In Market Value Wiped Out From The Wall Street On August 01, 2025

4. Sugar Exports Quota Of 5,841 Tonnes For EU Notified By India

School Assembly Headlines, August 3: Sports

1. Women’s Copa America: Brazil Defeats Colombia, Claims Their Ninth Continental Title

2. Durand Cup: Diamond Harbour FC Tops Group B, Defeats BSF Football Cup

3. Son Heung-min Ends 10 Year Association With Tottenham Hotspur Club

4. Joe Root Becomes First Batsman To Score 6000 Runs In World Test Championship

Also read: School Assembly News Headlines August 2, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Convicted And Other News Updates