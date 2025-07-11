LIVE TV
School Assembly News Headlines July 12, 2025: International, National, Business And Sports Updates: : Radhika Yadav Murder Case And Other News Updates

This article comprises the important news updates from the International, National, Business and the Sports sector. An important news from the national sector is the Radhika Yadav murder case.

Morning assemblies are an important aspect in the life of the school students as they provide a positive start to the day, inculcating unity, discipline and other positive values in their lives. Also, the assemblies provide a good platform for the students to sharpen their public speaking skills. Students can include sharing news updates to their fellow classmates as a part of their public speaking skills. These news updates provide a solid foundation for the students to build their knowledge base for the competitive examinations. In this article, we have curated news updates from the International, National, Sports and Business sectors which the students can use for their benefit. 

International News Updates

1.    Philippine President To Be Hosted By Donald Trump To Discuss Trade And Security in Asia
2.    US State Department To Announce Layoffs of Nearly 15 Per Cent Domestic Workforce
3.    Kurdish PKK Militants Start Disarming Marking An End Of Turkish Conflict
4.    Protestors And Federal Agents Clash During Southern California Farm Raid

National News Updates

1.    BJP Accepts The Resignation of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, Rejects The Reasons Cited In The Letter
2.    Ahmedabad Crash: Preliminary Report In The London bound Air India 171 Boeing 787 Dreamliner Likely To Be Released Soon
3.    Three Men Charged With 20 Years Imprisonment For Raping Minor In Meghalaya 
4.    Radhika Yadav Murder: Court Sends Accused Father Deepak To Police Custody For A Day

Business News Updates

1.    India To Roll Out Rs 1,345 Crore Scheme To Kickstart Rare-Earth-Magnet Production
2.    Tesla To Kickstart First Showroom In India In Mumbai From July 15
3.    Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd. IPO Opens: Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe
4.    Surge Witnessed In The Shares of The Glenmark Pharma 

  Sports News Updates

1.    Curtis Campher Becomes First Male Cricketer To Take 5 Wickets In 5 Balls
2.    Hansi Flick Approves Barcelona’s Signing Of Marcus Rashford
3.    Durand Cup To Start Off From July 23, Will Feature 24 Teams 
4.    Wimbledon Semifinals: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Why He’s Rooting For Novak Djokovic

