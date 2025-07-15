School Assembly News Headlines July 16, 2025: International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Lucknow Court Grants Bail To Rahul Gandhi And Other News Updates

Everyone of us happily recall our school life and its many aspects including the academics, sports and also the morning assemblies. The purpose of conducting such assemblies was to foster a sense of community and also help the students overcome the stage fear. The students can share interesting content with the students in the assemblies that would serve the twin purpose of overcoming stage fright and also disseminating information. The content can range from poems, stories and also the news updates from different quarters of society. In this article, we have come up with news updates from the international, national, business and the sports sectors of society.

International Updates

1. United States of America to arm Ukraine with additional Patriot missile systems

2. Hong Kong leader John Lee supports the bill recognising limited rights for same sex couples

3. US Supreme Court permits Donald Trump for mass firings at Education Department

4. UN says 14 million children did not receive a single vaccine in 2024

National Updates

1. Lucknow court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

2. Bomb threat to BSE building in Mumbai turns out to be hoax

3. 17-year-old accused to be tried as a juvenile in Pune Porsche case

4. Shubhanshu Shukla, first restaurant to visit ISS, returns to earth

Business Updates

1. LIC: R Doraiswamy appointed MD and CEO till 2028

2. Tesla launches model Y cars in India at Rs 59.89 lakh

3. Nissan to halt production in Oppama plant by March 2028

4. MTNL defaults on loan repayments across 7 public sector banks

Sports Updates

1. Shoaib Bashir ruled out of India vs England test series due to injury

2. FIDE WC: Indian chess players bag seven medals

3. Hokato Hotozhe Sema wins bronze in the shot put at the Paralympics

4. Paris Paralympics: India’s Deepthi Jeevanji wins bronze medal

