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Home > Education News > SDM vs Tehsildar: Who Holds More Power And What Makes Their Roles So Different?

SDM vs Tehsildar: Who Holds More Power And What Makes Their Roles So Different?

SDM vs Tehsildar explained: Know who is more powerful, their duties, recruitment process, administrative powers, hierarchy, salary-level roles and key differences in India's district administration.

SDM vs Tehsildar: Who Holds More Power And What Makes Their Roles So Different? (Ai generated image)
SDM vs Tehsildar: Who Holds More Power And What Makes Their Roles So Different? (Ai generated image)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 13:48 IST

SDM vs Tehsildar: ‘SDM’ (Sub-Division Magistrate) and ‘Tehsildar’ are the posts that many people confuse as one and the same. Both the officials are important functionaries and are considered significant in keeping the administrative machinery of a district in proper order, especially when the issues are concerning land, revenue and other administrative actions at the ground level. 
 
The selection process for both positions differs. While a Tehsildar is selected under the State Public Service Commission (PCS), an SDM is an IAS officer selected by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in the states. The two posts have some stark differences in their roles and responsibilities. Here’s everything you need to know about both if you are preparing to become one.
 

Who Is An SDM?

 
SDM stands for Sub-Division Magistrate, and as the name suggests, he is essentially the executive as well as judicial magistrate for a sub-division. Usually subordinate to the DM, an SDM is responsible for the administration and overall functioning of the subdivision. It is one of the most powerful positions in field-level administration with executive, revenue and magisterial responsibilities.
 
Most of the SDMs join the service through the UPSC Civil Services Examination as IAS officers and through the State Public Service Commission (PCS) according to the rules of recruitment of the state. In certain states, these experienced PCS officers also get promoted to the rank of SDM after years of service.
 
The SDM is responsible for looking after not only the revenue administration but also the implementation of the government schemes, coordination between the departments and law and order by working closely with the police.
 

Who Is An ‘Tehsildar’?

 
The tehsildar is the senior officer to handle land administration, who heads a tehsil (smaller administrative region which is subdivided from a subdivision called a taluka). The Tehsildar’s recruitment is made in the states through their Public Service Commission (PSC). Or a candidate can be recruited from the rank of Naib Tehsildar.
 
The work of a Tehsildar is mainly related to land and revenue administration. This includes collection of land revenue, maintenance of land ownership records, updating of crop and revenue data, mutation-related issues and providing relief in case of natural disasters. They also prepare field reports and, if necessary, suggest revenue concessions.
 

SDM vs Tehsildar — What’s The Difference?

 
The most significant difference is how much power they have. An SDM is in charge of an entire subdivision, whereas a tehsildar is in charge of a single tehsil. Actually, Tehsildars work under the administrative control of SDM.
 
The SDM is also vested with the powers of a magistrate and can deal with law and order issues, coordinate with police authorities and supervise various government departments. On the other hand, a Tehsildar deals mainly with revenue administration and land matters.
 
Also, their ways of recruiting are different. SDMs can be IAS officers through the UPSC or promoted from senior PCS officers to the post; Tehsildars are generally recruited through the state PSC examinations.
 

Who Has More Power?

 
The SDM is higher on the administrative ladder than the Tehsildar. The role merges executive, magisterial and revenue powers, which provides the officer with a much wider scope of authority. A Tehsildar is an important revenue official but his powers and jurisdiction are still confined to land and revenue administration in a tehsil.
 
In simple terms, both officers are important for the district administration, but when it comes to decision-making power, administrative control and overall responsibilities, the SDM is the senior and more powerful authority.
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SDM vs Tehsildar: Who Holds More Power And What Makes Their Roles So Different?
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SDM vs Tehsildar: Who Holds More Power And What Makes Their Roles So Different?

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SDM vs Tehsildar: Who Holds More Power And What Makes Their Roles So Different?
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