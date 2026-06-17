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Home > Education News > SGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 Released at sgpgims.org.in: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Exam Dates, Steps and Important Guidelines

SGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 Released at sgpgims.org.in: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Exam Dates, Steps and Important Guidelines

The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, has released the admit card for the SGPGI Nursing Officer Recruitment Examination 2026.

SGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026
SGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 11:49 IST

The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, has published the admit card of the SGPGI Nursing Officer Recruitment Examination 2026. The hall ticket of candidates who have applied for the Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) is now available at the official recruitment portal.

The recruitment exam will be conducted from 19th to 23rd June, 2026, at different designated centres in the country. As the date of the examination is soon, the scholars should download the admit card immediately and check the details displayed on the card.

An admit card is a compulsory document for appearing for the exam and must be carried along with valid photo ID proof to the exam centre.

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How to download SGPGI Nursing Officer admit card 2026

They can download their admit card online by going to the official SGPGIMS recruitment portal and entering their login credentials.

To get the hall ticket, scholars should go to the official website and search the recruitment page and press the Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 link. Next, they should enter your registration number and password or date of birth and then click on the security verification and submit the details.

After logging in, candidates are able to see and download the admit card. It is recommended to print out multiple copies and save them as a digital copy in case they are needed.

What details does SGPGI Hall Ticket contain

There are many important details of the collection and candidate identity which are mentioned in the admit card. Candidates must make sure that the admit card contains correct information before the day of the examination.

The SGPGI admit card includes the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, photograph, date of examination, hall ticket reporting time, shift details, centre address, and important notice released by the institute.

Candidates must contact the concerned authorities in case of any mismatch in order to avoid any confusion while appearing for the exam.

What is the importance of SGPGI admit card

The SGPGI admit card is the official pass to appear at the examination centre. The examination authority will not allow candidates without a valid hall ticket to appear for the recruitment exam.

In the past, SGPGIMS released the city intimation slip to all candidates to let them know which city they will appear for the examination. The city slip is only a preliminary notice and cannot replace the SGPGI admit card.

The hall ticket provides complete details about the examination and is one of the most important papers to carry on the day of the examination.

What Is the SGPGI Nursing Officer Exam Schedule 2026

As per the recruitment schedule, the computer-based recruitment test will be conducted between June 19 and June 23, 2026. The examination is being organised for filling nursing officer vacancies and other notified posts at the institute.

Applicants are advised to arrive at the examination centre well before the reporting time as printed on the admit card. Early arrival is recommended to overcome unforeseen circumstances such as delays caused by security personnel, verification and travel issues.

What Should Candidates Take On The Day Of The Exam

In addition to the admit card, the candidate should bring a valid government photo identity proof for verification. It is suggested that candidates read all the instructions printed on the hall ticket about items not allowed to be brought, reporting procedures and the examination guide carefully.

The candidates are requested to pre-plan the travel and other preparations related to the examination as the exam date approaches. Candidates are also advised to frequently visit the official SGPGIMS website to stay updated about any important notifications related to the recruitment.

Also Read: UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Direct Link, Download Steps and Exam Day Guidelines Here

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SGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 Released at sgpgims.org.in: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Exam Dates, Steps and Important Guidelines
Tags: educationSGPGISGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026

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SGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 Released at sgpgims.org.in: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Exam Dates, Steps and Important Guidelines
SGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 Released at sgpgims.org.in: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Exam Dates, Steps and Important Guidelines
SGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 Released at sgpgims.org.in: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Exam Dates, Steps and Important Guidelines
SGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 Released at sgpgims.org.in: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Exam Dates, Steps and Important Guidelines

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