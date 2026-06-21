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Home > Education News > ‘Sit Fearlessly, Without Worry’: Dharmendra Pradhan Expresses Faith In NTA As NEET-UG Re-exam Begins Across 5,440 Centres

‘Sit Fearlessly, Without Worry’: Dharmendra Pradhan Expresses Faith In NTA As NEET-UG Re-exam Begins Across 5,440 Centres

Dharmendra Pradhan urged NEET-UG re-exam candidates to “sit fearlessly without worry” as over 22 lakh students appear across 5,440 centres. He expressed full faith in NTA and administration and said CBSE results will be released soon amid reforms and paper leak probe.

Dharmendra Pradhan Expresses Faith In NTA. (Photo: ANI)
Dharmendra Pradhan Expresses Faith In NTA. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-21 16:15 IST

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister on Sunday expressed his faith in the National Testing Agency, state governments and people in the education sector and conveyed his best wishes to students sitting for the NEET-UG exam, stating that they should appear in the test without worry and fear. He said nearly 22 lakh students will appear in the NEET re-exam to be conducted on Sunday.

“NEET-UG re-examination is going to take place today. I have complete faith in the NTA, all the state governments, the district administrations, the Indian education sector, and especially in India’s students. Nearly 22 lakh students will be taking the NEET exam shortly. Sit fearlessly, without worry, and you will definitely do well. This is my best wish to the students. They have faith in India’s system and will continue to have it. May this unwavering faith remain,” Pradhan told reporters.

“On this occasion, as a parent, as a social worker, I request you: Please do not jeopardise the future of India’s new generation. Let no one make a mockery of it. Let us not do anything that will impact the mental health of the children. In a few hours, the children are going to take the exam,” he added.

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The Union Minister said nothing should be done that detracts students and took veiled potshots at BJP’s political opponents.

“In the past, some so-called responsible people in India have behaved in this manner. They treated children with ulterior motives and ill intentions. If you are responsible, if you consider yourself a true citizen of India, if you represent the people of India, please take responsibility. Don’t cause any further hardship or suffering to the children of India. This is our request to you,” he said.

The Union Minister also said that remaining CBSE results will be announced soon. “Not only will the NEET exam be held today, but the remaining CBSE results will also be released very soon. Results for approximately 15,50,000 out of 17,00,000 students have already been released. Those who applied for re-evaluation, re-assessment, and re-verification are almost complete. The CBSE will publish them soon. We will not allow any disruption to the children. We assure you of this today,” he said. 

The NEET-UG reexam will be held on Sunday and extensive security and logistical arrangements have been put in place for smooth and fair conduct of the examination. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad.

The exam was reschuled due to “paper leak” and CBI, which is probing the case, has made several arrests. CBSE students had also faced problems related to re-evaluation process. Dharmendra Pradhan earlier participated in the 12th annual International Day of Yoga celebrations at Delhi University’s South Campus.

He also hailed the University for going up six spots in the QS World University Rankings 2027.

“Today we gathered at Delhi University’s South Campus to observe International Yoga Day under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister has called for Yoga 365. The world is facing health challenges today, whether it’s mental health or physical fitness, and the solutions to all of them lie within the science of Yoga, the product of Indian civilisation. I appeal to all citizens of the world, and I appeal to them, especially to the youth of India, and to the students. If we accept the Prime Minister’s call and practice yoga for 365 days, we will remain healthy. If we remain healthy ourselves, we will be able to serve the world. This is the need of the hour,” he said.

“I once again thank Delhi University. This year, Delhi University has moved up six points in the QS Rankings. They have surpassed the 322 mark. In the coming years, many institutions in India, including the 54 institutions, will begin to achieve good positions in the QS Rankings. I extend my best wishes to India’s academia, its students, and the education community,” the Union Minister added. 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Burqa-Wearing Candidate Faces Entry Hurdle In Rajasthan’s Ajmer Amid Dress Code Confusion

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‘Sit Fearlessly, Without Worry’: Dharmendra Pradhan Expresses Faith In NTA As NEET-UG Re-exam Begins Across 5,440 Centres
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‘Sit Fearlessly, Without Worry’: Dharmendra Pradhan Expresses Faith In NTA As NEET-UG Re-exam Begins Across 5,440 Centres

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‘Sit Fearlessly, Without Worry’: Dharmendra Pradhan Expresses Faith In NTA As NEET-UG Re-exam Begins Across 5,440 Centres
‘Sit Fearlessly, Without Worry’: Dharmendra Pradhan Expresses Faith In NTA As NEET-UG Re-exam Begins Across 5,440 Centres
‘Sit Fearlessly, Without Worry’: Dharmendra Pradhan Expresses Faith In NTA As NEET-UG Re-exam Begins Across 5,440 Centres
‘Sit Fearlessly, Without Worry’: Dharmendra Pradhan Expresses Faith In NTA As NEET-UG Re-exam Begins Across 5,440 Centres

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