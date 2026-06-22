SSC CGL Application Form 2026 Last Date Today at ssc.gov.in; Check Vacancy Details and Eligibility

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026 today, June 22. Candidates who want to join the government workforce through one of the largest recruitment examinations in the country have just a handful of hours to complete their applications on the official SSC website.

The SSC CGL 2026 recruitment will recruit around 12,256 employees in various ministries, departments and government offices under the union government. Candidates can apply till 11 pm, and the fee payment portal will be available till June 23. Candidates are advised to finish the process before the deadline to avoid any unexpected technical glitches.

What is the last date of SSC CGL 2026 application formalities

The deadline to submit your online application for SSC CGL 2026 is June 22, 2026 – because the registration portal will be empty after 11 pm, and no new applications will be accepted. Nevertheless, candidates who avail of the opportunity to submit their application before the deadline will be able to contribute the requisite application fee till June 23. Candidates are told to avoid procrastinating and wait till the last moment to complete the process.

How many vacancies will be served under SSC CGL 2026

The recruitment examination is to recruit about 12,256 vacancies in various ministries, constitutional bodies, government departments and subordinate offices. The SSC CGL is one of the most used and sought-after examinations for graduates due to the variety of posts being offered and the opportunities available across public sector undertakings. The commission may increase the final vacancy count as per departmental needs.

How to apply for SSC CGL 2026

Go to official SSC website

Complete 1st-time registration (if documenting currently) .

Log in with your registered credentials.

Open SSC CGL 2026 application form

Fill in personal, academic and physical details

Select your preferred exam centres

Upload your picture and signature

Verify all the details

Pay the fee (if any)

Submit and downloaded your acknowledgement

Make sure that the details filled in are correct, as they may be rejected at the time of checking of documents due to typing errors.

What is SSC CGL correction window

SSC has launched the correction facility for candidates to modify their details submitted in application forms. The correction facility will be operational till 1st July 2026.

The candidates should log in to the official website to make permissible modifications in the application form before the deadline. The correction facility will assist the applicants to correct the errors made in the registration process. They should check the application form details before applying to avoid the correction process later.

Who can apply for SSC CGL 2026

The applicants must meet the criteria of eligibility as per the official notification, which includes educational qualifications, age limits and other conditions of recruitment. The majority of the posts under the competition are for candidates who hold bachelor’s degrees in any stream from a recognised university. There are a few posts that require special educational qualifications based on the nature of the job. The commission has advised that candidates should read the notification in detail before applying to the post.

Why is the SSC CGL exam popular

The SSC CGL exam is one of the most fiercely fought job exams in India. It attracts lakhs of candidates every year. The exam has the opportunity to serve in prestigious government departments along with a stable career, high salary and career growth prospects. As the deadline to apply approaches and today is the last day, those eligible candidates who have not yet registered should do so as soon as possible so they do not miss out on the competition for more than 12,000 central government vacancies.

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