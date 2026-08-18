SSC CHSL Result 2026 Declared At ssc.gov.in: 3,515 Candidates Qualify

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC CHSL Result 2026 in the PDF form. Candidates who appeared for the Tier 2 can now check and download their results from the official website. The SSC CHSL Tier 2 result PDF contains the names of shortlisted candidates along with the category-wise cut-off marks.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2026 Declared At ssc.gov.in

The SSC CHSL result 2026 has been released on August 18 in online mode. The exam was conducted on April 10 for the posts of LDC, JSA, and DEO. A total of 3515 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for document and identification verification.

Candidates shortlisted for Sliding Process must select their preferred venue, date, and time slot from August 20 to 22 August on the SSC website. The Sliding Process will be conducted at the concerned Regional Offices from September 1 to 3.

Steps to Download SSC CHSL Result 2026?

Students can follow the steps below to download the result:

Visit the official website of SSC @ssc.gov.in

Click on the “Result” tab on the homepage

Select the “CHSL” section

Click on “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 – Declaration of First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA)”

The CHSL SSC Result 2026 PDF will appear on the screen

Download and save the SSC CHSL Result 2026

Search for the Roll Number using Ctrl + F

Save the result for future reference

Details Mentioned on SSC CHSL Result

The SSC CHSL result PDF contains the following details.

Name of Candidate

Roll Number

Category

Post Applied For

Marks Obtained

Qualifying Status

Cut-Off Marks

Merit Rank

Also Read: Ram Temple Donation Case: SIT Probe Clears Champat Rai And Anil Mishra In Theft Row