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Home > Education News > SSC Delhi Police Constable 2026 Marks, Final Answer Key Released: Know How To Download Marks At ssc.gov.in

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2026 Marks, Final Answer Key Released: Know How To Download Marks At ssc.gov.in

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their scorecards and the final answer key from the official portal.

SSC GD Constable 2026 City Intimation Slip Out at ssc.gov.in: Check Exam City Details, Exam Dates, and How to Download
SSC GD Constable 2026 City Intimation Slip Out at ssc.gov.in: Check Exam City Details, Exam Dates, and How to Download

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-08 18:15 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2026 marks and final answer key. The authority has released the final answer key along with response sheets on the official SSC website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their scorecards and the final answer key from the official portal. Aspirants will be required to use their roll number and password to download the answer key and marks. 

Steps to Download the SSC Delhi Police Result 2026

Candidates need to follow the given below steps to download the answer key. 

You Might Be Interested In

  • Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

  • Click on the Results section.

  • Open the Delhi Police Constable Result 2026 link.

  • Download the merit list PDF and search for your roll number or name.

  • Log in using the credentials 

  • Download the marks and final answer key.

  • Save a copy of the result and final answer key for future reference.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025-26

The selection process for the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2025-26 involves 5 different stages. The stage-wise process includes written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST)  document verification and medical examination. Candidates who appear and qualify the written exam will be required to appear in the next stages of the recruitment process. The recruitment drive is aimed to fill 7,201 Constable (Executive) vacancies. The written examination was conducted between December 18, 2025, and January 6, 2026. The provisional answer key was released on January 13, 2026, followed by the result on June 19, 2026. The marks and final answer key were published on July 7, 2026. 

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SSC Delhi Police Constable 2026 Marks, Final Answer Key Released: Know How To Download Marks At ssc.gov.in
Tags: Delhi Police Constable ExamDelhi Police Constable RecruitmentSSC Delhi Police ResultSSC Delhi Police Result 2026

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SSC Delhi Police Constable 2026 Marks, Final Answer Key Released: Know How To Download Marks At ssc.gov.in
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