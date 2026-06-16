SSC GD Answer Key 2026: Check Objection Process, Fee Details and Important Instructions

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has launched the objection window for the SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026, where aspirants can question the answer provided for any question in the answer key. Candidates’ answer sheets and question papers are also available on the official website of the commission. Aspirants can challenge the answers provided before the final answer key is published and results released.

What is the objection window for the SSC GD Answer Key 2026

The objection window is a facility to address deliberate and inadvertent clerical and typing errors in the answers as provided in the provisional answer key provided. Candidates can tender the objection with reason and evidence of their claim with the SSC within the specified date.

The commission will examine the objections before issuing the final answer key. The final answer key containing the changes accepted by SSC will serve as the final answer key from which its answer key for the result will be made. This measure will improve transparency and ensure fairness in selection.

How to challenge SSC GD answer key

Candidates can file the objection on the SSC official website through logging in using their registration details. After accessing the answer key challenge section, the candidates can first select the question they want to challenge and then fill in the details, such as supporting documents or an email, to provide justification for the same.

The entire process is online, and SSC has also stated that objections filed through any other means will not be treated. Candidates must check question number, answer option and supporting documents before submitting the objection. After filing the objection successfully, candidates should keep the submission confirmation for later use.

What is the fee for SSC GD answer key objection

The Staff Selection Commission has fixed a fee of Rs 50 per question to be paid online while filing the objection. Only objections submitted with the payment will be considered. Candidates should file the objection only if they have academic or factual basis for the same. File multiple objections in an unnecessary manner. It will cost them more money but nothing will change in the final result.

Why is the provisional answer key important

With the provisional answer key, the candidates can roughly estimate their scores. If the candidates compare their answer sheets with the answer key published by SSC, they will know how they performed in the exam. The release of the response sheets and question papers helps in the verification of each and every question and identifies any discrepancies. Openness and transparency in the examination become an integral part of large-scale recruitment tests. The answer key also helps the candidates to make sure that the final marking may not be affected, as it will be discovered early on if anything is missed.

What will happen after the SSC GD objection period ends

Once the objection period ends, the commission will review all objections received from candidates. Subject experts will review the objections and decide whether any changes are necessary. SSC will publish the final answer key based on the same. The candidates will be given the revised final answer key, if any suitable changes are made, and the SSC GD Constable result will be prepared. The SSC GD Constable exam was held between April 27 and May 30, 2026, at several centres across the country. This has activated the objection period, and now the candidates are eagerly waiting for the final answer key and the results.

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