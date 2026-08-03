Tamil Nadu 10th Supplementary Result 2026 Declared At tnresults.nic.in: Know How To SSLC marks Memo

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 today, August 3. Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations can now check and download their provisional marks memo at tnresults.nic.in.

How to Download Tamil Nadu 10th Supplementary Result 2026

Tamil Nadu 10th supplementary result 2026 is available now. Students can check their TN SSLC Supplementary result by following the given below steps.

Open the official website- tnresults.nic.in

Click on TN SSLC Supplementary Exam Results 2026

Enter the registration number and date-of-birth

The TN 10th supplementary result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Save and download the Tamil Nadu 10th Supplementary result 2026.

Take a print copy of the same and use it for future reference

Details Mentioned on Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2026 Marks Memo

The TN SSLC Result 2026 mentions the following details along with marks and result details.

Student’s name.

School Name.

Registration number.

Date of birth.

Subject-wise and total marks secured.

Division.

Grade

Tamil Nadu 10th Result Pass Percentage 2026

The overall pass percentage for TN SSLC 2026 was recorded around 94.31% this year. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 96.47%. The pass percentage among boys was 92.15%. Around 5171 schools have achieved 100 per cent results in the exams.

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