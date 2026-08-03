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Home > Education News > Tamil Nadu 10th Supplementary Result 2026 Declared At tnresults.nic.in: Know How To SSLC marks Memo

Tamil Nadu 10th Supplementary Result 2026 Declared At tnresults.nic.in: Know How To SSLC marks Memo

Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations can now check and download their provisional marks memo at tnresults.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu 10th Supplementary Result 2026 Declared At tnresults.nic.in: Know How To SSLC marks Memo

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 20:36 IST

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 today, August 3. Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations can now check and download their provisional marks memo at tnresults.nic.in. 

How to Download Tamil Nadu 10th Supplementary Result 2026

Tamil Nadu 10th supplementary result 2026 is available now. Students can check their TN SSLC Supplementary result by following the given below steps.

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  • Open the official website- tnresults.nic.in

  • Click on TN SSLC Supplementary Exam Results 2026

  • Enter the registration number and date-of-birth

  • The TN 10th supplementary result 2026 will appear on the screen. 

  • Save and download the Tamil Nadu 10th Supplementary result 2026.

  • Take a print copy of the same and use it for future reference

Details Mentioned on Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2026 Marks Memo

The TN SSLC Result 2026 mentions the following details along with marks and result details. 

  • Student’s name.

  • School Name.

  • Registration number.

  • Date of birth.

  • Subject-wise and total marks secured.

  • Division.

  • Grade

Tamil Nadu 10th Result Pass Percentage 2026

The overall pass percentage for TN SSLC 2026 was recorded around 94.31% this year. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 96.47%. The pass percentage among boys was 92.15%.  Around 5171 schools have achieved 100 per cent results in the exams. 

Also Read: Bankipur By-Election Result 2026: Prashant Kishor Secures Historic Win In BJP Stronghold By Over 19,324 Votes, CM Samrat Choudhary Congratulates Jan Suraaj Party founder

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Tamil Nadu 10th Supplementary Result 2026 Declared At tnresults.nic.in: Know How To SSLC marks Memo
Tags: How to Download Tamil Nadu 10th Supplementary Result 2026Tamil Nadu 10th ResultTamil Nadu 10th Result 2026 Marks MemoTamil Nadu 10th Result Pass Percentage 2026

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