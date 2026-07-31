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Home > Education News > Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Examination Results 2026 (OUT): Here’s How to Check and Download Scorecard

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Examination Results 2026 (OUT): Here’s How to Check and Download Scorecard

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Result 2026 has been announced today. All the students who have appeared for the supplementary exams held from June 29 to July 7, 2026, can access their results through the official website.

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Examination Results 2026 (OUT): Here’s How to Check and Download Scorecard

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 18:09 IST

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced the TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 today, July 31. All the students who have appeared for the supplementary examinations can check and download their provisional marksheets through the official websites, tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in, using their login credentials, i.e., registration number and date of birth.

As per the official notification, students who appeared for the Higher Secondary First Year and Second Year Supplementary Examination, which also includes students with one arrear in Class 11, can access their provisional statement of marks from July 31, 2026.

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The examination was held from June 28 to July 7, 2026. A total of 60,527 students appeared for the examination. Students can access their provisional marks statement online. 

How to Check the Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Exam Result 2026?

Here are the simple steps to check and download their TN 12th Supplementary Results 2026:

  • Firstly, visit the official DGE website, i.e., dge.tn.gov.in.
  • On the home page, check for the results section.
  • Open the TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026 link.
  • Enter your login credentials, i.e., registration number and date of birth.
  • Submit the details to check your result.
  • Download and save the marks statement.
  • Apart from this, students can also access their results through SMS, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app.

TN 12th Supplementary Exam Result 2026: What are the Details Mentioned on Result?

Here’s the list of key details available on your TN 12th Supplementary Exam results:

  • Student’s name
  • Registration number
  • Subject-wise theory, practical and internal marks
  • Grades
  • Total marks
  • Result status

All the students are advised to carefully check the information mentioned in the marks memo. In case students find any mistake, they should contact the board for correction as soon as possible. The supplementary examination allows students another chance to pass or improve their marks without waiting for the next academic year.

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Exam Result 2026: Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for the TN Class 12th annual board exams 2026 was 95.20 per cent. The pass rate was 97 per cent for girls and 93.19 per cent for boys. As per official information available, 2,639 private schools and 489 government schools recorded a 100% pass rate.

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Exam Result 2026: Revaluation

If any student is not happy with their supplementary results, they can apply for revaluation or retotalling from 11 am on August 4 to 5 pm on August 5, 2026. 

The application for revaluation or retotalling must be submitted at the offices of the District Assistant Director of Government Examinations. The retotalling fee is Rs 275 per subject. However, it is important to note that candidates can apply either for revaluation or retotalling, not both.

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Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Examination Results 2026 (OUT): Here’s How to Check and Download Scorecard
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Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Examination Results 2026 (OUT): Here’s How to Check and Download Scorecard
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