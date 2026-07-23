Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration Window Closes Today, Apply Now, Check Direct Link & Important Details

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Chennai, is going to close the registration window for Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026 today on 23 July 2026. The window will be closed at 5 pm. So candidates are advised to complete their online registration as soon as possible. After the completion of registration, candidates who have qualified for NEET UG 2026 can opt for the further admission process to MBBS and BDS. Officials have also confirmed that the registration deadline will not be extended.
How to Apply for Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling
- Visit the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.
- Go to the ‘UG Course’ section on the homepage.
- Click on ‘Apply for MBBS/BDS Course under Government Quota/Management Quota’.
- Choose your preferred quota and select ‘Online Application’.
- Complete the New Registration by entering the required personal and academic details.
- Pay the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling fee, review your application, and submit it before the deadline.
Direct Link for Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Registration: Click Here
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling: Overview
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Particulars
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Details
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Counselling Authority
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Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
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Admission Through
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NEET UG 2026
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Courses Covered
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MBBS, BDS, B.Sc. Nursing (where applicable)
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Mode of Counselling
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Online
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Official Website
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mcc.nic.in
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Counselling Rounds
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Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, Stray Vacancy Round
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Seats Covered
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15% All India Quota (AIQ), AIIMS, JIPMER, Central Universities, Deemed Universities, ESIC Institutes
Documents Required
NEET UG 2026 Admit Card
NEET UG Scorecard/Rank Letter
Class 10 Certificate and Mark Sheet
Class 12 Certificate and Mark Sheet
Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card/PAN Card/Driving Licence/Passport)
Eight Passport-Size Photographs
Provisional Allotment Letter
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
PwD Certificate (if applicable)
Also Read: Indraprastha University UG Admission 2026-27 Begins at ipu.admissions.nic.in Through CUET; Check Direct Link, Last Date
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