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Home > Education News > Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Download Class 10th, 12th Marksheet At dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Download Class 10th, 12th Marksheet At dge.tn.gov.in

Students have to use their login credentials to check the result and download the provisional marksheets.

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Download Class 10th, 12th Marksheet At dge.tn.gov.in

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 19:18 IST

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will announce the TN results for the ClassES 10 & 12 supplementary examinations soon. Candidates can check their results through the official website, tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. Students have to use their login credentials to check the result and download the provisional marksheets. The Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary examination 2026 was conducted from June 29 to July 7, 2026 and 10th supplementary exam was conducted from July 8 to July 15, 2026. 

How to Check Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026?

Candidates need to follow the given below steps to download the Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th result 2026.

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  • Visit  the Board’s website-dge.tn.gov.in

  • Click on Tamil Nadu 10th Supplementary Result 2026 

  • On the login page, students need to enter roll number or registration number

  • TN 10th, 12th Supplementary result 2026 appears on screen

  • Download and the result for future reference.

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned 

  • Candidate name

  • Roll number

  • Name of exam

  • Class

  • Subjects appeared

  • Marks

  • Grade

  • Percentile

  • Qualifying status

What After TN Supplementary Results 2026

Students who did not pass the main 2026 TN 10th, 12th exam can sit for a compartment exam; clearing it also enables them to pursue Class 11 admission.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Toppers 2026

The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate board will not publish the state‑wide topper list for the 2026 batch, opting instead to share district‑wise performance statistics. 


Also Read: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Quits Electoral Politics, Cites Age, Health And Money Power In Politics

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Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Download Class 10th, 12th Marksheet At dge.tn.gov.in
Tags: Tamil Nadu TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026TN 10th Supplementary Result 2026TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026TN Supplementary Result 2026

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Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Download Class 10th, 12th Marksheet At dge.tn.gov.in

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Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Download Class 10th, 12th Marksheet At dge.tn.gov.in
Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Download Class 10th, 12th Marksheet At dge.tn.gov.in
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Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Download Class 10th, 12th Marksheet At dge.tn.gov.in

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