Tamil Nadu TN Supplementary Results 2026: Check How To Download Marksheet At dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu TN Supplementary Results 2026: Check How To Download Marksheet At dge.tn.gov.inThe Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will declare the results for the TN Class 10 & 12 supplementary examinations soon. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results through the link on the official website, tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. Students are advised to visit the official website and keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the provisional marksheets.
Websites to Check TN 10th, 12th Result 2026
The below mentioned websites can be checked once the result is out.
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dge.tn.gov.in
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tnresults.nic.in
How to Check TN 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2026
To check the results, students can check and view their Tamil nadu results 2026 below.
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Visit any of the official websites – tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in
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On the homepage, click on the TN 12th supplementary result 2026 link
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enter registration number and date of birth
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Click on the submit
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The TN 12th supplementary result will appear on the screen
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Download the provisional marksheets for future use
TN Supplementary Result 2026: Details on Marksheets
check the details below.
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Candidate name
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Roll number
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Name of exam
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Class
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Subjects appeared
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Marks
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Grade
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Percentile
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Qualifying status
How to Check TN 12th Supplementary Result via Offline
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Write TNBOARD12 <Roll Number>, <Date of Birth DD/MM/YYYY in>.
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Send SMS to 09282232585 or +919282232585.
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The results will be sent in a text message
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