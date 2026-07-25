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Home > Education News > Tamil Nadu TN Supplementary Results 2026: Check How To Download Marksheet At dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu TN Supplementary Results 2026: Check How To Download Marksheet At dge.tn.gov.in

Students are advised to visit the official website and keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the provisional marksheets.

Tamil Nadu TN Supplementary Results 2026: Check How To Download Marksheet At dge.tn.gov.in

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 22:19 IST

Tamil Nadu TN Supplementary Results 2026: Check How To Download Marksheet At dge.tn.gov.inThe Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will declare the results for the TN Class 10 & 12 supplementary examinations soon. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results through the link on the official website, tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. Students are advised to visit the official website and keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the provisional marksheets.

Websites to Check TN 10th, 12th Result 2026

The below mentioned websites can be checked once the result is out. 

You Might Be Interested In

  • dge.tn.gov.in

  • tnresults.nic.in

How to Check TN 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2026

To check the results, students can check and view their Tamil nadu results 2026 below. 

  • Visit any of the official websites – tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the TN 12th supplementary result 2026 link

  • enter registration number and date of birth 

  • Click on the submit 

  • The TN 12th supplementary result will appear on the screen

  • Download the provisional marksheets for future use

TN Supplementary Result 2026: Details on Marksheets

check the details below.

  • Candidate name

  • Roll number

  • Name of exam

  • Class

  • Subjects appeared

  • Marks

  • Grade

  • Percentile

  • Qualifying status

How to Check TN 12th Supplementary Result via Offline 

  • Write TNBOARD12 <Roll Number>, <Date of Birth DD/MM/YYYY in>.

  • Send SMS to 09282232585 or +919282232585.

  • The results will be sent in a text message 


Also Read: Who Is Pralhad Joshi? The New Education Minister Following Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

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Tamil Nadu TN Supplementary Results 2026: Check How To Download Marksheet At dge.tn.gov.in
Tags: Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026TN 10th Result 2026TN 12 Supplementary Results 2026TN 12th Result 2026TN 12th Supplementary Results

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Tamil Nadu TN Supplementary Results 2026: Check How To Download Marksheet At dge.tn.gov.in
Tamil Nadu TN Supplementary Results 2026: Check How To Download Marksheet At dge.tn.gov.in
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