Telangana School Bandh Today: Schools Likely To Remain Closed As ABVP Protests Fee Hikes and Education Reforms

Many schools in Telangana may stay closed on Tuesday after a statewide bandh declaration was made by the Akhil BJP (ABVP). The student body has decided to call a protest over their demands on regulating the private school fees, allowing the conducting of exams in government schools, and resolving the staff crisis.

ABVP has called for bandh in all schools, except the government schools in Hyderabad and other big cities. Accordingly, many schools have announced a holiday, considering that there will be protests and most likely some disturbances during school hours.

ABVP has appealed for an intervention from the government, as educational neglect has been going on for a long time, and only students, school management and parents’ occupants should support the bandh.

Why has ABVP called the Telangana school bandh

The student body has made the call about the school bandh in order to protest against a number of grievances for both government and private schools. The student body says there is not any oversight from the government on the fees of private schools, the educational infrastructure or teachers.

Some of the private schools are also accused by the student body of making parents pay additional money for an increased annual fee for buying certain items prescribed for school purposes. ABVP says the bandh was to highlight those issues and demand reforms in the education system.

How are private school fees higher than that

Fee regulation is one of the issues behind the bandh. ABVP has demanded a dedicated law to keep a check on and regulate fees in private and corporate schools in Telangana.

ABVP has called for more transparency in admissions, teaching and fee collection. It has also opposed compulsory purchases of books, uniforms and other items via certain companies, saying the costs imposed on parents are too high.

ABVP has demanded setting up a dedicated regulatory body to check the fee structure, initiate inspections and bring about annual reviews in the private schools.

What are the demands on access to government schools

In addition to the issues pertaining to private schools, the students have taken a stand on issues in government schools.

One such issue is the state’s school rationalisation policy. The new policy could impact a large number of government schools and restrict access to children in certain parts of the state.

The organisation has also brought up the delay in the distribution of school uniforms issued by the government. It said several students have not received their uniforms even though the school year is already underway.

Why are teacher vacancies part of the protest

ABVP has demanded immediate recruitment to fill the teaching and non-teaching vacancies in government schools. The organisation says the shortage of staff takes a toll on the quality of education and the functioning of institutions.

Furthermore, it has demanded appointments to key administrative posts such as Mandal Education Officers and District Education Officers, explaining that these vacancies affect educational governance and monitoring.

ABVP believes that filling these positions is critical to the strengthening of the public education system.

What infrastructure changes did ABVP call for

The organisation has also demanded infrastructure improvements, such as the construction of permanent buildings for residential Gurukul schools operating in makeshift facilities. ABVP also said that the government should do a better job in monitoring the midday meal programme in view of concerns about the food quality and occasional reports of food-borne diseases among students.

The organisation has also demanded implementation of provisions pertaining to school education under National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and stringent enforcement of reservation in private schools for students from economically weaker sections.

What is the response of parents towards the bandh

The announcement of the bandh has met with varied responses. While some parents are in favour of requesting regulation of fees and school reforms, many parents have expressed concerns about disruptions in academics. As the schools have just started the new academic session, many parents have questioned if the proceedings of bandh at this stage will be useful for students. The government has yet to respond to the demands of the student organisation in detail.

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