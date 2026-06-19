TG EAPCET Counselling 2026 Begins at eapcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Registration Steps, Fee and Eligibility

The Telangana Council of Higher Education has started the TG EAPCET counselling 2026 process. Candidates can now proceed to further steps in the counselling process for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses in Telangana through the official site.

The official site has opened the counselling process for slot booking for certificate verification and payment of the processing fee. Candidates who cleared the qualifying TG EAPCET 2026 examination and fulfilled the eligibility criteria can join the admission process in the state.

Students are advised to adhere to the counselling schedule and complete each step within time limits so that they may not get disqualified from the admission process.

How to register for TG EAPCET counselling 2026

Candidates should first pay the processing fee through the official page to be eligible for slot booking for certificate verification.

Candidates have to visit the official counselling website, enter the Captain TG EAPCET Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth, and fill in the captcha value shown. After clicking upon submit, they can then pay the online fee in a safe and secure manner through any of the digital payment options.

After successful payment, candidates should check their payment status before proceeding to the next step.

What is TG EAPCET counselling fee for 2026

The counselling processing charge is based on the category of the candidate. The booking charge is Rs 1,200 for the candidates of the Open Category (OC) and Backward Classes (BC) categories, while it is Rs 600 for the candidates of the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories.

The booking fee must be paid to take part in the counselling and is also a prerequisite to book a slot for certificate verification.

How to book a TG EAPCET certificate verification slot

Once the payment is completed, candidates have to book a slot for the verification of certificates at any designated Help Line Centre (HLC). Candidates can book a slot at any HLC centre on the availability of a slot for a date and time of their choice.

Candidates have to select their category, choose any helpline centre and confirm the slot for verification. Once they confirm, they can download the acknowledgement slip and keep it safe for future use.

Candidates are advised to arrive at the verification centre at least 10 minutes before the booked time.

Can candidates change TG EAPCET verification centre

Candidates can attend certificate verification only at the helpline centre booked online.

As no request for change in the centre after booking is usually accepted, candidates should choose the most suitable centre before final submission.

The complete list of Help Line Centres and their slots is available on the counselling official website.

Who qualifies for TG EAPCET Counselling 2026

Candidates who qualify for TG EAPCET 2026 and meet the academic eligibility criteria can appear for the counselling process. Candidates of the open category should have secured at least 45 percent marks in intermediate group subjects or the equivalent examination. Candidates belonging to a reserved category should secure at least 40 percent marks in the qualifying examination. Only candidates who qualify for the criteria will be considered for admission through counselling.

What next after TG EAPCET certificate verification

After successful verification of the certificate, candidates can exercise their web options by choosing the colleges and courses that they wish. According to merit, category, reservation norms and preferences given, seat allotment results will be released. Allotted candidates are required to pay the tuition fee and complete the online self-reporting. Admission only after the successful completion of all the stages of counselling. Candidates should regularly update the official counselling portal regarding web options, seat allotment and other admission-related announcements.

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