TGPSC Releases DIET Lecturer Recruitment 2026: 86 Vacancies, Online Applications Open From June 24, Check How To Apply

Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the DIET Lecturer Recruitment Notification 2026, inviting online applications for Senior Lecturers and Lecturers in DIET under the School Education Department, Government of Telangana. A total of 86 vacancies have been announced across 19 post codes, covering multiple teaching and academic subjects.

What is TGPSC DIET Lecturer Recruitment 2026?

The recruitment drive aims to fill teaching positions in District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) across Telangana. The posts include subjects such as Education, English, Telugu, Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Psychology, Philosophy, Art Education, Planning & Statistics, Education Technology, and Physical Education.

How many vacancies are announced?

TGPSC has notified a total of 86 posts, including:

Senior Lecturers in DIET

Lecturers in DIET

Subject-specific lecturer posts across 19 categories

When can you apply for TGPSC DIET Lecturer posts?

Candidates can submit applications online through the official website:

www.tgpsc.gov.in

Application start date: June 24, 2026

Last date to apply: July 29, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Mode of application: Online only

How to apply for TGPSC DIET Lecturer Recruitment 2026?

Candidates must follow a step-by-step online process:

Do you need to register first?

Yes. Candidates must complete One Time Registration (OTR) on the TGPSC portal using basic details like name, mobile number, email ID, and educational information.

How to fill the application form?

After OTR, candidates must log in using their TGPSC ID and date of birth, then:

Select the DIET Lecturer recruitment link

Enter personal, academic, and eligibility details

Fill communication address and preferences

What documents are required?

Applicants must upload:

Recent passport-size photograph

Signature

Educational certificates

Category certificate (if applicable)

How to complete fee payment?

Application fee can be paid online via:

Debit Card

Credit Card

Net Banking

UPI

What is the final step?

After submission, candidates must:

Verify all details carefully

Submit the form

Download and print the confirmation page

Why is this recruitment important?

The notification aims to strengthen teacher training institutions in Telangana and improve the quality of education in DIET centres across the state. Applicants should apply only through the official website and ensure all details are correct. Incorrect information may lead to rejection.

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