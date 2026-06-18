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Home > Education News > TGPSC Releases DIET Lecturer Recruitment 2026: 86 Vacancies, Online Applications Open From June 24, Check How To Apply

TGPSC Releases DIET Lecturer Recruitment 2026: 86 Vacancies, Online Applications Open From June 24, Check How To Apply

TGPSC has released DIET Lecturer Recruitment 2026 notification for 86 posts. Online applications begin from June 24, 2026 at tgpsc.gov.in. Candidates can apply till July 29, 2026. The recruitment covers multiple teaching subjects across DIET institutes in Telangana.

TGPSC has released DIET Lecturer Recruitment 2026 notification. (Photo: Canva)
TGPSC has released DIET Lecturer Recruitment 2026 notification. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 20:46 IST

Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the DIET Lecturer Recruitment Notification 2026, inviting online applications for Senior Lecturers and Lecturers in DIET under the School Education Department, Government of Telangana. A total of 86 vacancies have been announced across 19 post codes, covering multiple teaching and academic subjects.

What is TGPSC DIET Lecturer Recruitment 2026?

The recruitment drive aims to fill teaching positions in District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) across Telangana. The posts include subjects such as Education, English, Telugu, Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Psychology, Philosophy, Art Education, Planning & Statistics, Education Technology, and Physical Education.

How many vacancies are announced?

TGPSC has notified a total of 86 posts, including:

You Might Be Interested In

  • Senior Lecturers in DIET

  • Lecturers in DIET

  • Subject-specific lecturer posts across 19 categories

When can you apply for TGPSC DIET Lecturer posts?

Candidates can submit applications online through the official website:
 www.tgpsc.gov.in

  • Application start date: June 24, 2026

  • Last date to apply: July 29, 2026 (5:00 PM)

  • Mode of application: Online only

How to apply for TGPSC DIET Lecturer Recruitment 2026?

Candidates must follow a step-by-step online process:

Do you need to register first?

Yes. Candidates must complete One Time Registration (OTR) on the TGPSC portal using basic details like name, mobile number, email ID, and educational information.

How to fill the application form?

After OTR, candidates must log in using their TGPSC ID and date of birth, then:

  • Select the DIET Lecturer recruitment link

  • Enter personal, academic, and eligibility details

  • Fill communication address and preferences

What documents are required?

Applicants must upload:

  • Recent passport-size photograph

  • Signature

  • Educational certificates

  • Category certificate (if applicable)

How to complete fee payment?

Application fee can be paid online via:

  • Debit Card

  • Credit Card

  • Net Banking

  • UPI

What is the final step?

After submission, candidates must:

  • Verify all details carefully

  • Submit the form

  • Download and print the confirmation page

Why is this recruitment important?

The notification aims to strengthen teacher training institutions in Telangana and improve the quality of education in DIET centres across the state. Applicants should apply only through the official website and ensure all details are correct. Incorrect information may lead to rejection.

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TGPSC Releases DIET Lecturer Recruitment 2026: 86 Vacancies, Online Applications Open From June 24, Check How To Apply
Tags: TGPSCTGPSC DIET Lecturer RecruitmentTGPSC DIET Lecturer Recruitment 2026TGPSC news

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TGPSC Releases DIET Lecturer Recruitment 2026: 86 Vacancies, Online Applications Open From June 24, Check How To Apply
TGPSC Releases DIET Lecturer Recruitment 2026: 86 Vacancies, Online Applications Open From June 24, Check How To Apply
TGPSC Releases DIET Lecturer Recruitment 2026: 86 Vacancies, Online Applications Open From June 24, Check How To Apply
TGPSC Releases DIET Lecturer Recruitment 2026: 86 Vacancies, Online Applications Open From June 24, Check How To Apply

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