TNEB Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancies, Notification And Application Details

The Tamil Nadu government will conduct one of the largest recruitment programmes in the power sector. A total of 20,449 vacancies will be open for recruitment in multiple organisations. The Cadre Recruitment Notification for these vacancies will be released by the Tamil Nadu government in July 2026, while the online application process will possibly begin in the following month, August, via the Tamil Nadu government recruitment portal.

Tamil Nadu Law and Energy Resources Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar announced the recruitment, stating that these vacancies are for both technical and non-technical posts in various posts. Candidates seeking an opportunity will be informed to keep a close watch on the Tamil Nadu government recruitment website to know about the eligibility criteria, application dates and other important details.

What are the vacancies in the TNEB Recruitment 2026

Timely recruitment for 2026-27 will be done for 15,058 vacancies. 5,391 Gangman vacancies exist for the previously selected candidates, who are waiting for financial approval from the government.

The highest number of openings With 12,500+ vacancies announced, the government has announced the biggest number of openings for multi-purpose field assistant and assessor posts. Other vacancies are listed below: 945 Technical Assistants (Electrical), 516 Assistant Engineers (Electrical), 435 Junior Assistants (Accounts), 212 Assistant Engineers (Mechanical), 203 Technical Assistants (Mechanical), 111 Assistant Engineers (Civil), 94 Testers Chemical, 42 Assistant Accounts Officers and 41+ more vacancies.

Which engineering posts are open for recruit

There will be multiple open for the engineering graduates for civil, mechanical and electrical engineering disciplines. The recruitment includes 839 assistant engineer posts, with 516 in electrical engineering, 212 in mechanical engineering and 111 in civil engineering.

Apart from the Association Assistant Engineer post, the technical assistant category has 1,148 vacancies. In 945 out of the total number of vacancies, the electrical post is significant, while the mechanical engineering candidates are being selected for 203 posts.

These openings will attract a huge number of candidates from all over Tamil Nadu, as these openings have a big scale of recruitment, and they are purely competitive government jobs in the power sector.

Which organisation is recruiting candidates

Apart from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, there are many more state-run organisations of power sector that are going to recruit this year.

Recruitment 7,851 to Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited: 3,075 posts approved in Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited and 1,420 posts in Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (different categories)

Post-wise vacancy details are expected to be provided in the official notification along with the respective department-wise vacancies.

What will be the selection process

It is expected to have a written test followed by document verification. Depending upon the demand of the post, the interview or skill test may also be conducted.

In the official notification, to be released in July 2026, the eligibility criteria, including the educational qualifications, age limits, reservation policy, application fee, examination pattern, and department-wise vacancy details with vacancies in each category, will be clarified. Candidates should use only the official recruitment portal to know real-time updates and announcements.

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