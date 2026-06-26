TNEB Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancies, Notification And Application Details

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > TNEB Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancies, Notification And Application Details

TNEB Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancies, Notification And Application Details

The Tamil Nadu government is set to launch one of its biggest recruitment drives in the power sector.

TNEB Recruitment 2026
TNEB Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 09:14 IST

The Tamil Nadu government will conduct one of the largest recruitment programmes in the power sector. A total of 20,449 vacancies will be open for recruitment in multiple organisations. The Cadre Recruitment Notification for these vacancies will be released by the Tamil Nadu government in July 2026, while the online application process will possibly begin in the following month, August, via the Tamil Nadu government recruitment portal.

Tamil Nadu Law and Energy Resources Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar announced the recruitment, stating that these vacancies are for both technical and non-technical posts in various posts. Candidates seeking an opportunity will be informed to keep a close watch on the Tamil Nadu government recruitment website to know about the eligibility criteria, application dates and other important details.

You Might Be Interested In

What are the vacancies in the TNEB Recruitment 2026

Timely recruitment for 2026-27 will be done for 15,058 vacancies. 5,391 Gangman vacancies exist for the previously selected candidates, who are waiting for financial approval from the government.

The highest number of openings With 12,500+ vacancies announced, the government has announced the biggest number of openings for multi-purpose field assistant and assessor posts. Other vacancies are listed below: 945 Technical Assistants (Electrical), 516 Assistant Engineers (Electrical), 435 Junior Assistants (Accounts), 212 Assistant Engineers (Mechanical), 203 Technical Assistants (Mechanical), 111 Assistant Engineers (Civil), 94 Testers Chemical, 42 Assistant Accounts Officers and 41+ more vacancies.

Which engineering posts are open for recruit

There will be multiple open for the engineering graduates for civil, mechanical and electrical engineering disciplines. The recruitment includes 839 assistant engineer posts, with 516 in electrical engineering, 212 in mechanical engineering and 111 in civil engineering.

Apart from the Association Assistant Engineer post, the technical assistant category has 1,148 vacancies. In 945 out of the total number of vacancies, the electrical post is significant, while the mechanical engineering candidates are being selected for 203 posts.

These openings will attract a huge number of candidates from all over Tamil Nadu, as these openings have a big scale of recruitment, and they are purely competitive government jobs in the power sector.

Which organisation is recruiting candidates

Apart from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, there are many more state-run organisations of power sector that are going to recruit this year.

Recruitment 7,851 to Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited: 3,075 posts approved in Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited and 1,420 posts in Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (different categories)

Post-wise vacancy details are expected to be provided in the official notification along with the respective department-wise vacancies.

What will be the selection process

It is expected to have a written test followed by document verification. Depending upon the demand of the post, the interview or skill test may also be conducted.

In the official notification, to be released in July 2026, the eligibility criteria, including the educational qualifications, age limits, reservation policy, application fee, examination pattern, and department-wise vacancy details with vacancies in each category, will be clarified. Candidates should use only the official recruitment portal to know real-time updates and announcements.

Also Read: UPSC GK Quiz: Which Country Has the World’s Longest Coastline?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TNEB Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancies, Notification And Application Details

RELATED News

PGCIL Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Exam Date, Pattern and Important Guidelines

Re-NEET UG 2026: NTA to Release OMR Response Sheets Separately, Answer Key Challenge Underway

CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Results 2026: When Will Remaining Students Get Revised Marksheets? Check Latest Update on Result and Fee Refund

RBI Grade B Prelims Result 2026 Declared at rbi.org.in; Download Phase 1 Merit list PDF, Check Phase 2 Exam Date

KEAM Rank List 2026 Expected Shortly at cee.kerala.gov.in; Check Engineering And Pharmacy Ranks, Merit List and Counselling Details

LATEST NEWS

Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala on How Yoga Is Transforming Physiotherapy and Patient Recovery in India

Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike Rate, Highest Score And More

Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More

Why Denmark Plans A Nationwide Ban On Loudspeaker Azan

Operation Amistad: India Sends Lifesaving Medical Supplies and Relief to Earthquake-Hit Venezuela

Why MacBook Air M5 Is Getting More Expensive

94-Year-Old Woman Gives Up US Citizenship To Die As An Indian

Explained: What Is the 60-Day Strait of Hormuz Traffic Plan

The India Story Teaser Review: Plot, Release Date, Cast and Why This Social Drama Is Making Headlines

TNEB Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancies, Notification And Application Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TNEB Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancies, Notification And Application Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TNEB Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancies, Notification And Application Details
TNEB Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancies, Notification And Application Details
TNEB Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancies, Notification And Application Details
TNEB Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancies, Notification And Application Details

QUICK LINKS