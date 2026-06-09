TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Schedule Out; Check Complete Timetable, Registration and Seat Allotment Details

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS EAMCET counselling schedule for the engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses in the state. TS EAMCET 2026 candidates who have qualified in the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 can start the admission process from June 19.

The admission process will be carried out in several rounds of counselling which will include registration, certificate verification, web options entry, seat allotment and reporting to the allocated colleges. The admission process can be conducted using TS EAMCET 2026 scores, and candidates must stay abreast of the timeline announced by the council in order not to miss important deadlines. The admission process will start in this phase, and the following rounds will continue till July and August.

TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling Schedule

The first phase of counselling will take place from June 19 to June 28. During this phase, candidates can undergo online registration, pay the fee and book the time slot. Only candidates who register within the announced timeframe will be eligible for admission purposes. This is the period of certificate verification, which will run from June 22 to June 29. After the successful verification of certificates, candidates will be able to exercise their web options between June 25 and July 1.

What is the Process for TS EAMCET seat allotment

Seat allotment is based on the rank of the candidate, category, reservation category and the choices given in the period of the options exercise phase.

Students admitted through the first phase must pay the admission fee and complete self-reporting within the periods of July 10 to July 14. Failure to complete the formalities within the stipulated time period, and the allotted seat will be cancelled.

Candidates have to mainly follow the directions of TSCHE to take admission by checking their allotment status. The seat allotment result for the first phase will be released on or before July 10.

When Will the TS EAMCET Second Phase Counselling Start

The second phase of counselling will offer another chance for candidates who did not get seats in the first round or those who insist on applying again. New candidates can register from July 17.

Certificate verification will be conducted on July 18, while the web option will be done on July 18 and July 19. As per the options given by the candidates, the final result of seat allotment of the second phase will be published on or before July 22. This round is expected to cover a large number of posts left among the institutions.

What is the TS EAMCET final phase

Candidates who did not get a seat till the second round or who want to increase their admission chances can apply again in the final phase of the counselling, which will be conducted on August. The final round is expected to allow for the remaining vacant seats. As per the schedule released by TSCHE, the final seat allotment result will be announced on or before August 5. Students who got admission seats through the final round will be required to enter further admission formalities as per the deadlines set by the concerned authorities.

Candidates must have all certificates and documents ready in advance because the counselling process will start from June 19. As all stages of the counselling process are time-limited, missing the registration, verification, web option entry or reporting time may affect the chances of admission in 2026 intake.

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