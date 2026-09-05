UGC NET 2026 Admit Card Out For Re-Exam: Steps To Download Hall Tickets, What To Do Next?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the UGC NET re-examination for candidates appearing in English, Commerce and Sociology papers. The re-exam will be conducted on September 9 and 10, with more than 1.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear.

Candidates can download their UGC NET re-exam admit cards from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Steps to Download UGC NET Admit card 2026?

Visit official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET 2026 Admit Card link

A login page will open on screen

Enter Application Number, Password and Security PIN/Captcha Code shown on screen

Now click on Sign in Button

The UGC NET 2026 admit card will appear on screen

Download and save the admit card for exam day use

Why is UGC NET re-exam being held?

The NTA is conducting the re-exam for the three subjects after multiple errors were reported in the question papers during the June 2026 UGC NET examination. The decision to conduct a fresh exam has been taken to ensure that candidates appearing for the affected papers get a fair opportunity. The re-exam will cover candidates who were scheduled to take the English, Commerce and Sociology papers.

Over 1.5 lakh candidates to appear

More than 1.5 lakh candidates are slated to appear in the UGC NET retest. With the examination scheduled across September 9 and 10, candidates have been advised to check their admit cards carefully and note their examination centre, date, shift and reporting time. The NET exam admit card will be required for entry to the examination centre. Candidates should download and take a printout of the document well ahead of the examination.

Check admit card details Carefully

Candidates should verify all details mentioned on the admit card, including their name, examination date, shift and centre details. In case of any discrepancy or difficulty in downloading the document, candidates should contact the NTA through its official communication channels.

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