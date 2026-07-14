UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Date: Download Response Sheet PDF At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET June 2026 answer key soon on its official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates will be required to enter their login details to download the response sheet. The provisional answer key of UGC NET 2026 serves as a crucial document to check the correct answers listed in the key and estimate their probable scores.

The NTA conducted the NET exam on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and July 5, 2026, at different locations across the country. Through UGC NET 2026 exam, eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges will be granted.

How to Download UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026?

Candidates need to follow the given below steps to download the UGC NET provisional answer key:

Visit official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NET 2026 answer key link available for the exam

Enter the following details such as Application number, Date of birth or password and Security pin.

Click on the Sign in button

The UGC NET 2026 Answer Key 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and save the answer key pdf for estimated scores.

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objections

Navigate to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

In the Candidate’s Activity section look for the answer key link.

Enter your credentials

Click on “Challenge Answer Key,”

Locate the Question ID you wish to challenge.

Select the Option ID you believe is correct Attach supporting documents/evidences in a single PDF file,

Click “Save Your Claims.”

Make the payment of Rs 200 per question to submit your objection.

Save the confirmation page.

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