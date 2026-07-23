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Home > Education News > UGC NET 2026 June Answer Key: Know How To Download Provisional Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2026 June Answer Key: Know How To Download Provisional Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The UGC NET exam was conducted from June 22 to June 30 for 87 subjects. Once released, the authority will open the UGC NET answer key challenge window for a limited time.

UGC NET 2026 June Answer Key: Know How To Download Provisional Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 19:33 IST

The National Testing Agency will publish the UGC NET answer key 2026 soon on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the NTA UGC NET answer key by using their login credentials. The UGC NET exam was conducted from June 22 to June 30 for 87 subjects. Once released, the authority will also open the UGC NET answer key challenge window for a limited time frame. 

Steps to Download UGC NET June Answer Key 2026?

To download the UGC NET 2026 answer key, check the below given steps:

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  • Visit  the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

  • Click on the ‘UGC NET June 2026 answer key link’ available for the exam

  • Enter application number and password and Security pin as shown on the screen.

  • Click on the Sign in button

  • Download the answer key and match the answers  

UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Challenge Window

Along with provisional answer key, the authority allows the candidates to submit the challenges against any answer by paying the required fee amount. Candidates in case of any discrepancy can raise objections. After analysing by the subject matter expert, final answer key and UGC NET result will be released. 

How to Challenge the UGC NET Answer Key 2026

Follow the given below steps to submit objections against the answer key.

  • Log in with application number and password or DOB.

  • Click “Challenge Answer Key”.

  • Select question ID and the correct answer option ID.

  • Save claim and upload a single PDF supporting document.

  • Pay INR 200 per question online. 

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Schedule, Key Dates, Cut-Off To Release Soon At mcc.nic.in; Details

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UGC NET 2026 June Answer Key: Know How To Download Provisional Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Tags: NTA UGC NET Answer Keyugc net answer keyUGC NET Answer Key 2026UGC NET Answer Key 2026 ChallengeUGC NET Answer Key 2026 Challenge Window

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