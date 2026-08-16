UGC-NET 2026: NTA Orders Retest For 3 Subjects Over Question Paper Errors

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a re-examination for three UGC-NET June 2026 subjects including English, Commerce and Sociology after receiving multiple complaints about errors and the quality of the question papers. The UGC-NET examination was conducted between June 22 and June 30 this year. The NTA said it constituted a committee to examine the complaints and review the three papers. Following the committee’s findings, the agency decided to conduct retest for the affected subjects.

English, Commerce Exams on September 9; Sociology on September 10

According to the NTA, the English and Commerce papers will be held again on September 9, while the Sociology paper will be conducted on September 10. The decision followed complaints from candidates about several issues in the question papers. The NTA said its committee found factual, typographical and translation errors, along with problems involving the wording of questions. The errors included misspelt names of prominent scholars, distorted book titles, grammatical mistakes, incorrect gender and number agreements, punctuation errors and the use of non-standard terms for established concepts. The committee also found that a significant number of questions had been repeated from previous examinations.

UGC-NET June 2026, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) | In respect of three subjects, namely English, Commerce, and Sociology, NTA had received several complaints on multiple errors in these papers. Accordingly, NTA formed a committee to enquire into and look into… pic.twitter.com/urFtbfONCd — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2026

Candidates Raised Concerns Over Repeated Questions, Errors

The English paper came under particular scrutiny after candidates alleged that a large number of questions had been repeated from the 2024 UGC-NET examination. Some candidates claimed that as many as 67 of the 150 questions were repeated. The Sociology paper also attracted complaints over spelling mistakes, incorrect names of scholars and terminology, grammatical errors and issues in the Hindi translation of some questions.

The NTA said the decision to hold fresh examinations was taken after the committee examined the complaints and identified shortcomings in all three papers. The re-examination is expected to provide affected candidates with another opportunity to appear for the papers following the concerns raised over the original examination.

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