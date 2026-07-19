UGC NET Answer Key 2026 At ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Recorded Responses, Marking Scheme & More

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET 2026 Answer Key link on its official website. Candidates can access and download the NTA UGC NET Answer Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in once out. The UGC NET examination was conducted on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and July 5, 2026, at different locations.

How to Download UGC NET Answer Key 2026?

NTA NET Answer Key June 2026: Objection Window

Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs 200 per answer key challenged, as processing fee to challenge the provisional answer key. Candidates must note that challenges made during the stipulated time through the objection window will be considered for review.

NTA UGC NET 2026 Final Answer Key

The Final answer key of UGC NET 2026 is released online. Based on the challenges received, the NTA will publish the final answer key for final evaluation and marks calculation.

UGC NET 2026 Marking Scheme

According to the official UGC NET marking scheme, each correct answer carries two marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect responses and no marks will be given for unanswered or unattempted questions.



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