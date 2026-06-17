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Home > Education News > UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Direct Link, Download Steps and Exam Day Guidelines Here

UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Direct Link, Download Steps and Exam Day Guidelines Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 session.

UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card
UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 11:03 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made available the admit cards for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 session. Those candidates who are appearing for the exam from June 22 to 30 can download their hall tickets from the UGC NET official portal.

The release of the admit card is a great step forward in the exam process. Candidates can now check their examination centre, reporting time and other important details very well before their test day. It is always recommended for aspirants to download admit cards as soon as possible and go over all the details mentioned in the admit card.

Steps to Download UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card

Candidates appearing for the June batch can download the hall ticket online. To download the admit card, one needs to access the official website and log in with its credentials.

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UGC NET candidates can log into the UGC NET portal and click on the link to download the admit card for UGC NET June 2026. Candidates should provide required details such as application number and date of birth and click on submit. When the admit card is displayed, they should download it and keep it handy.

It is also recommended to take a hard copy of the document because it will be required to enter the examination centre.

What Specifics Are Included in the UGC NET Hall Ticket 2026

The admit card will carry details that are important for the examination and the candidate’s identity. All the details should be confirmed immediately after downloading the document.

Details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, subject, examination date, shift timing, reporting time, examination centre address, photograph and signature should be referred to. In case of any inconsistencies, they should immediately be informed to the concerned authorities.

Why Should You Have the UGC NET Admit Card

The admit card is required to enter the examination centre. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination with an invalid hall ticket and suitable ID proof.

The card will also inform candidates about reporting details and different requirements by various examination centres. By following the instructions using the admit card, candidates can avoid last-minute panic and may be able to conduct the examination smoothly.

NTA has recommended candidates keep the admit card even after the exam, as it might be required in an earlier stage of the recruitment/eligibility process.

What Is the UGC NET June 2026 Exam Schedule

The UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30 at various centres in the country.

Prior to the releasing of the admit cards, NTA gave the Advance City Intimation Slip on June 10, which mentioned the city and the date in which the candidate had been allotted for examination, and the admit card showed details of the exact examination point now.

The candidate is required to plan their approach in advance and should try to visit the examination centre early before the exam day to avoid delays on the day of the examination.

What Should Candidates Do Before The Exam Day

Considering only a few days are left for the examination, candidates should engage in all possible final preparations and, at the same time, must make sure that all the required documents are ready.

The aspirants should carry multiple copies of the admit card and a photo identity proof and should observe all the instructions issued by the NTA. Also, the candidates are advised to reach the examination centre well ahead of the reporting time to avoid unnecessary anxiety and to comply with security arrangements.

With the UGC NET June 2026 exam coming up, candidates must keep themselves updated with the official website and must also regularly look for any changes or notifications about the process. 

Also Read: GUJCET Final Merit List 2026 Expected Shortly at gseb.org: Check Download Steps, Counselling Schedule and Round 1 Seat Allotment Details

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UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Direct Link, Download Steps and Exam Day Guidelines Here
Tags: ugc netUGC NET Hall Ticket 2026UGC NET June 2026 admit cardUGC NET June 2026 Exam Schedule

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UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Direct Link, Download Steps and Exam Day Guidelines Here
UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Direct Link, Download Steps and Exam Day Guidelines Here
UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Direct Link, Download Steps and Exam Day Guidelines Here
UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Direct Link, Download Steps and Exam Day Guidelines Here

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