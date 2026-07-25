UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: Check Expected Provisional Key Date at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the UGC June NET answer key 2026 soon on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Once out, candidates can check and download the NTA UGC NET answer key by using their login credentials. The UGC NET exam was conducted from June 22 to June 30 for 87 subjects.

UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Challenge Window

The authority releases the answer key challenge window along with the provisional key. It allows the candidates to submit the challenges against any answer by paying the required fee within the given dates. In case of any discrepancy, students can raise objections within the stipulated date and time. After analysing by the subject matter expert, final answer key and UGC NET result will be released.

How to Download UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key?

candidates can follow the given below steps to download the provisional NET answer key 2026.

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘UGC NET June 2026 answer key link’ available for the exam

Enter application number and password and Security pin as shown on the screen.

Click on the Sign in button

Download the answer key and match the answers

How to Challenge UGC NET Answer Key 2026

Visit the official website

Log in with application number and password or DOB.

Click “Challenge Answer Key”.

Select question ID and the correct answer option ID.

Save the claim and upload a single PDF supporting document.

Pay INR 200 per question online.

Take the printout of the receipt for future reference .

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