UGC-NET June 2026 Answer Key Released for 84 Subjects; Check Challenge Dates and Fee

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the provisional answer keys for 84 subjects of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination.

Candidates can now check their answers and raise objections if they find any errors. The challenge window opened on August 16 and will remain active until August 18 at 11:59 pm.

Candidates must pay a processing fee of Rs 200 for each question they challenge. The fee payment deadline is also August 18 at 11:59 pm.

UGC-NET Answer Key Challenge Window

Candidates who want to challenge the provisional answer key must complete the process within the given deadline. The NTA has asked candidates to follow the official instructions while submitting objections.

For the three remaining subjects, English, Commerce and Sociology, the agency has formed a committee to examine complaints linked to errors in the question papers.

Based on the committee’s recommendations, the NTA said a separate public notice will be issued later on Sunday. The agency has also advised candidates to rely only on information available on its official website and verified social media handles.

UGC-NET June 2026: Provisional Answer Key Released The National Testing Agency has released the Provisional Answer Keys for 84 subjects of UGC-NET June 2026. The challenge window is now open. Challenge window: 16 to 18 August 2026, up to 11:59 PM Processing fee: Rs. 200 per… pic.twitter.com/CB0sDphSxA — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 16, 2026

What Is UGC-NET Exam?

The UGC-NET is held to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor posts and PhD admissions in India. The examination has two papers. Paper I consists of 50 questions covering areas such as teaching aptitude, reasoning ability and general awareness. Paper II has 100 subject-specific multiple-choice questions.

CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Also Available

Meanwhile, candidates who appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination can also access the provisional answer key and raise objections. The challenge window is open from August 16 to August 18 until 11:00 pm. Candidates can submit challenges through the official portal.

The CSIR-UGC NET examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on July 17 and 18. The exam is used to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor appointments and PhD admissions at institutions across India.