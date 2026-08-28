UGC NET June 2026 Final Answer Key Out For 84 Subjects; Check Download Link, Steps At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET 2026 final answer keys for 84 subjects. Candidates can download the final answer key of UGC NET 2026 from the official website. Around 7.96 lakh candidates appeared for UGC-NET.

NTA UGC NET Final Answer Key Out

The UGC NET 2026 final answer key PDFs has been published for 84 subjects. The UGC NET provisional answer key PDFs and challenge link was released for 84 subjects on August 16. The UGC NET objection window was open from August 16 to 18, 2026. The UGC NET June 2026 examinations were conducted from June 22 to 30, and a retest on July 5, 2026, across 87 subjects.

How To Download UGC NET Final Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can check the final answer key pdfs by following the given below steps.

Open the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click the link reading “UGC NET June 2026 Final Answer Key”.

The final answer key of UGC NET 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and save the document and save a copy.

Calculate the final answer key

UGC NET June 2026 Re-exam Date

According to the official notification, the English, Commerce, and Sociology exams will be re-conducted as per the given schedule.

English: September 9, 2026 (Shift 1) 9 am to 12 pm

Commerce: September 9, 2026 (Shift 2) 3 pm to 6 pm

Sociology: September 10 2026 (Shift 1) 9 am to 12 pm

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