UGC NET June 2026 Re-Test Announced: Check Eligibility, Exam Date and Revised Admit Card Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct the re-examination of a group of candidates who were unable to appear or complete the UGC NET June 2026 examination due to technical error at one of the examination centres in Jalandhar, Punjab. The decision was taken after candidates were also faced with a disruption of examinations during the Shift I of the examination conducted on June 22.

The technical issue was raised by NTA from the CT Group of Institutions Examination Centre in Jalandhar and had no effect on the examination of other candidates at other examination centres across India. The Agency has now announced the conduct of a fresh examination only for the candidates affected by the issue.

Why has NTA called for a UGC NET re-exam

The re-examination of UGC NET June 2026 was called by the agency after a technical error during the examination work of UGC NET June 2026.

NTA had been informed of the technical issue by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which conducts examinations on behalf of the agency. Since the offices were affected, several candidates who were present at the site were also unable to appear or complete the examination.

In order to rectify the situation, NTA decided to hold a new exam for the candidates.

Who will be eligible for the UGC NET re-test

Only a certain category of candidates will be eligible for the re-test. As per the official notification, all those candidates who appeared for the exam at the CT Group of Institutions Examination Centre in Jalandhar on Shift I on June 22 and could not appear for the exam or could not complete the exam due to the above-mentioned technical glitch will be eligible.

Those candidates who successfully appeared for the exam or appeared at the other centres of the testing are not eligible for the re-examination.

When will the UGC NET re-test be held

NTA has scheduled the re-test to be held on the 5th of July, 2026. Starting from 3 p.m. Examination will be conducted at the same centre where it was disrupted in Jalandhar. The candidates should carefully read all the instructions given by the agency before appearing for the exam.

The re-test is meant to ensure that no candidate suffers any prejudice as a result of this technical glitch. The UGC NET June 2026 exam has not been cancelled across the country. The technical glitch was restricted to a single exam centre in Jalandhar, and therefore, the re-examination will be only for odd Shift I candidates of that particular exam centre. Exam papers conducted at all other centres are not affected and are valid.

How will revised admit cards be dispatched to the candidates

According to NTA, the re-tested candidates will be issued a new admit card prior to the re-examination. The revised admit card will be a bearer document, with details such as date, time of reporting, venue, and instructions to be followed on the day of the examination.

Regular candidates may check the official NTA website for notifications on admit card release and other important updates.

What to do if you are a candidate affected by this glitch

Those candidates who are eligible for the re-test may keep a closer eye on official notifications and download the revised admit card as soon as it is released.

They are also requested to check all the details appearing in the admit card and carefully read the reporting instructions. Since re-examination is being carried out only for the affected candidates, only those applicants who will be nominated by the NTA will be allowed to show up.

The agency expressed its apologies for the inconvenience caused and also announced that re-examination is being conducted to ensure fairness and equal opportunity in conducting UGC NET June 2026 examination.

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