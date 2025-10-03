LIVE TV
Home > Education > UK Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download UBSE 10th, 12th Result, Updates on Supplementary Result

UK Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has released the Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th Compartment Result 2025 today, on October 3, 2025. Candidates can now check and download the UK Board Compartment Result 2025 through the official website uaresults.nic.in.

UBSE released Supplementary Result. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
UBSE released Supplementary Result. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 3, 2025 13:26:07 IST

UK Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has released the Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th Compartment Result 2025 today, on October 3, 2025. Candidates can now check and download the UK Board Compartment Result 2025 through the official website uaresults.nic.in

UK Board Compartment Result 2025

UBSE conducted the class 10th and 12th board exams from February 21 to March 11, 2025. The UK Board Compartment exam 2025 was conducted from August 4 to August 11, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the compartment exam can check the result. 

Direct Link to Download UK Board 10th Compartment Result 2025 Click Here

Direct Link to Download UK Board 12th Compartment Result 2025 Click Here

How to check UK Board Compartment Result 2025?

Students can check the steps to check the UK Board Compartment result 2025 through the steps mentioned below:

  • Open the Uttarakhand board compartment result website. 
  • Log in using your roll number in the appropriate login field and enter the captcha verification.
  • The online Uttarakhand board high school compartment result 2025 or UBSE Intermediate compartment result 2025 will display on the screen.
  • Save and download the UBSE compartment result scorecard 2025 for future reference. Print it.

UK Board Supplementary Result 2025

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has not released the UK Board Supplementary Result 2025. Candidates will be able to download the UK Board Supplementary Result 2025 soon. 

